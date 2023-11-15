Unsolved 2022 Neptune murder prompts authorities to ask public for help in case

NEPTUNE - An unsolved township murder in October 2022 has led authorities to ask for the public’s help in the investigation.

Devin Agolio-Stout, 26, of Neptune, suffered multiple gunshot wounds while seated behind the wheel of his motor vehicle on the night of Oct. 6, 2022, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Neptune Police responded to the 1700 block of Heck Avenue at 10:48 p.m. for a report of gunshots in the neighborhood and came upon the injured Agolio-Stout in his car, the statement said.

He was taken to nearby Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he later died from his wounds, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Aaron Shaw of the Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Carrie Bartlett of the Neptune Police Department at 732-988-8000.

Those who have information but feel compelled to remain anonymous can do so through the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line at 800-671-4400; or online at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

