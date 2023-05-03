Unsolved 4: A missing girl, a search for truth

Alexis Patterson’s walk home from Hi-Mount Elementary School in Milwaukee was just 242 steps.

Alexis, 7 years old and in first grade, always got home from school around 2:50 p.m. When she hadn’t arrived by 2:55 on a Friday in May 2002, her mother, Ayanna Patterson, began to worry. At 3, Patterson ran to the school in a panic.

“That’s when I found out that my baby never made it,” Patterson told USA TODAY. “She never made it to school.”

The story of Alexis’ disappearance started with a massive search for the little girl and sympathy for her family, but that quickly changed as her parents became suspects. Over the years, there have been conspiracy theories and false leads and cases of mistaken identity. Still, her mom has never given up hope that Alexis will come home again someday.

In Season 4 of Unsolved, we work to get to the bottom of what really happened to Alexis, what efforts were made to find herand why so many missing Black kids in America are never found.

She never made it to school

Despite Milwaukee’s history of segregation and distrust between Black residents and police, the whole city comes together to search for Alexis, who loved school and loved to sing.

A guilty man walked free

Alexis’ stepfather, LaRon Bourgeois, has a troubled history with police. That is enough to raise their suspicions after she disappears.

Where would she have gone?

Police come up with the theory that Alexis ran away after her mom tells them about an argument over cupcakes.

A double life

Some witnesses say they saw a red truck outside Alexis’ school around the time she vanished. Could it have belonged to a serial killer?

A package from Ohio

Fourteen years after Alexis disappeared, a man from Ohio comes forward to say he believes his estranged wife might be the missing girl.

The road trip

Two reporters travel to Ohio to see if they can get to the bottom of the claims that a young woman there is Alexis.

A DNA discovery

After a three-year delay in reporting because of the coronavirus pandemic, we ask the experts to evaluate the DNA profiles of Alexis' mother and the woman in Ohio to figure out, once and for all, whether the two are related.

Be careful what you wish for

After more than 20 years of turning us down, the Milwaukee Police finally release more than 10,000 pages of records on their investigation of Alexis’ case. Some of the contents are completely unexpected.

Links

Read our investigation into disparities in missing children's investigations

Find out more about Alexis Patterson

Watch: States of America speaks with Ayanna Patterson

The team

Reporter, writer, producer: Gina Barton, USA TODAY

Reporter: Ashley Luthern, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Sound engineer: Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Editors: Amy Pyle, USA TODAY; Greg Borowski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Composer: Evan Johnson

Artist: Lou Saldivar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Unsolved Season 4