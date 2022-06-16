Unsolved case: Family of slain Monroe man, infant son want more information from police

Family members of a father and his infant son shot and killed on May 29 said they want police to charge the suspects, who are already behind bars connected to another homicide.

The family has expressed frustration about the case led by the Monroe Police Department.

Darion McClendon, 25, and his four-month-old son, Da’mari McClendon, were killed when their home was sprayed with rounds.

PAST COVERAGE: Vigil held remember father, 4-month-old son killed in Monroe shooting, police say

No one has been charged with the crime.

“I’m trying to do the best that I can,” said Shania Robinson, Da’Mari’s mother. “I really want someone to be held accountable.”

Robinson said she is frustrated by the lack of progress on the case.

“I’m angry, more angry than anything, because I just want to know why did they come to my house and do this? Why?” she said.

Police confirmed Wednesday that they have two possible suspects.

A week ago, officers arrested Leon Allen Jr. and Deondre Leach in connection with the shooting death of Darius Threat on June 8.

RELATED COVERAGE: 2 men arrested in connection with Monroe murder, police say

Police said that Allen and Leach are potential suspects in the McClendon case, and there are others who could have been involved.

Da’Mari’s great aunt, Ruth Batie, said police did not tell her that information.

Darion McClendon, Da’mari McClendon

“My response to that is that is information they communicated to you,” Batie told Channel 9 crime reporter Glenn Counts. “They have not communicated that information to us as a family.”

Police said they can’t give the family all the information because of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators said they are waiting on lab results, and they are still interviewing witnesses.

Monroe police said it could take weeks to get some of the lab results back.