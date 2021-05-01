Unsolved fatal hit-and-runs pile up during the pandemic

May 1—For decades, Robert Benavidez had battled alcoholism.

Barbara Robinson, Benavidez's mother, said her son would often pass out beside his father's grave in Santa Fe when he wasn't bouncing between jail cells and the streets of Albuquerque.

He called almost every day, sometimes in distress, "he's freezing, it's snowing, it's raining, he's hungry, he doesn't have any shoes or clothes."

Then, in June, the 56-year-old called to say he had just gotten out of detox.

"It was so good talking to him because he was straight and normal," Robinson said.

It was the last call she would receive from Robert.

Two days later, Benavidez, a father of four and a grandfather, was panhandling at San Mateo and Montgomery in Albuquerque when he was fatally struck by a car that fled the scene.

Of the nine fatal hit-and-runs in 2020, Benavidez's case is one of six that remain unsolved.

The Journal obtained the investigative reports of those six cases. The majority of the investigations range from no apparent follow-up to a limited scope of interviews at the scene.

The most detailed was the 54-page investigation into Benavidez's June 25 death.

According to an APD investigative report:

It was around 1:45 p.m. when Benavidez was struck as he crossed Montgomery, west of San Mateo. Witnesses told police the car was speeding and did not slow down before hitting him.

Within a half hour, the woman who owned the car reported it stolen from her apartment complex. Officers found the car, its windshield damaged and bearing remnants of "blood, skin and hair," at the complex where the woman lived.

She told police her boyfriend had taken the car before without her permission and could have taken it while she was in the shower. In further interviews, she changed her story and told police the boyfriend was with her at the time of the crash.

The boyfriend told police he had driven the car the day before the crash, but not on the day of the crash, and maintained it had been stolen.

The boyfriend's DNA was found on the steering wheel but, because he admitted to driving the car the day before, police determined it wasn't "sufficient evidence to place him in the vehicle at the time of the crash."

The officer's conclusion found there was no evidence the vehicle was stolen and insufficient evidence to prove the "person of interest," the boyfriend, was driving at the time.

"The case will be closed pending further leads," the detective wrote.

'Very bad choices'

Albuquerque Police Department Traffic Unit Sgt. Matt Sandoval said that, of the 20 fatal pedestrian crashes investigated by APD last year, at least 11 were ruled "pedestrian error."

"Until we solve the case, pedestrian error is just a factor," Sandoval said.

In a Nov. 2 crash, James Byrnes, 76, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Raymond Martinez at Interstate 40 and Coors.

In an April 15 crash, Ramona Ortiz, 52, was charged with homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Gilberto Mejia at San Pablo and Central.

Within an hour of the crash, police had tracked Ortiz and her wrecked vehicle to a home a few miles away. Her boyfriend told police the couple were racing each other home when the crash occurred, something he said they "do often."

The boyfriend said Ortiz's driving is "aggressive and unsafe," and court records show Ortiz had been cited for speeding six times in the five years leading up to the crash.

Scot Key, a traffic safety advocate who has spent years poring over crash reports, said there is a "definite correlation" between the drivers in pedestrian crashes and a history of "extreme speeding" or other violations.

"You've got people making very bad choices on the walking side and getting hit by ... drivers, like really outlier bad drivers," he said.

Sandoval said many crashes happen along Central and Coors, and called inebriation on the part of pedestrians a "huge" contributing factor.

'Letting them off the hook'

Key said police gave the Benavidez case a significant look, but said there wasn't much investigative work — such as reconstructing vehicle parts — put into the other five unsolved cases.

He said the issue is a combination of a judicial system that rarely prosecutes traffic fatality cases, police that fall back on "pedestrian error" and drivers who don't learn a lesson without punishment.

"We're just letting them off the hook ... you've got people convinced that, if they do kill somebody, they can just leave the scene. ... And if they do stay at the scene and the person's not in a crosswalk, they are probably not going to be charged ... regardless of how fast they were driving or how dangerous," Key said.

"Every step of the way, it's pretty much set up that nothing is going to happen. These people are still driving around because of this process ... they're going to be able to play out their bad behaviors because they haven't been busted sufficiently."

Key called the case of Kirtland Airman Calvin Cooper — who was sentenced to five years in a military prison for fatally striking Angelica Baca — "refreshingly shocking."

In March 2019, Cooper hit the 39-year-old on Louisiana near Gibson while Baca, a mother of two, was in the median. Although APD initially took the case, it was later handed off to the military and Cooper was found guilty of negligent homicide, voluntary manslaughter and reckless driving after a trial by court martial.

Key said Cooper's sentence was "more than fair" in comparison to similar cases. "What driving behaviors might change if people really were dealt with (in) the way that case happened?" he wondered.

Meanwhile, Benavidez's mother is resigned to never knowing who killed her son.

"I figured because my son was homeless they probably didn't pursue it that much, anyway," she said, before echoing the findings of APD in its report. "You know, my son was partially at fault because he did step into the street, a little ways away from the crosswalk."

Robinson said what she has left of Benavidez is some grandchildren, artwork he would make her — intricate dream catchers, bracelets and necklaces — and memories. But no more phone calls.

"He was really something else," she said. "He was a good son, he really loved me," she said.