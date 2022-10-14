Unsolved homicide now believed to be suicide

Oct. 14—Santa Fe police have determined the shooting death in June of 19-year-old Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas outside Las Palomas Apartments on Hopewell Street, previously classified as an unsolved homicide, likely was a suicide — though no firearm was found at the scene.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Thursday that while the department initially thought Vazquez-Salas was fatally shot by someone else, evidence found in the months since his death has made them believe otherwise.

"Detectives uncovered a lot of evidence based off of his cellphone ... that revealed that he was sending suicidal threats to his girlfriend," Ortiz said. "Included in those threats [was] a picture of a handgun."

Vazquez-Salas was found dead with a gunshot wound around 5 a.m. June 4 in the parking lot of Las Palomas Apartments at 2001 Hopewell St. with what initially was described as a head injury.

The young man's body was taken to the state Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the cause and manner of his death, which was declared a homicide.

Ortiz said police did not find a weapon near Vazquez-Salas' body.

"That's the puzzling part," Ortiz said, referring to the lack of a gun, "and that kind of led us to opening this case as a homicide initially. After reviewing evidence on his cellphone and speaking with witnesses to include family and friends, he had a history of suicidal ideations."

Ortiz added police think someone stole the gun from the scene after Vazquez-Salas' death.

"[This] isn't unheard of," Ortiz said. "There is a handgun out there that was used in this incident. We just don't know where it went."

Vazquez-Salas' death is the second death this year in Santa Fe initially classified as an unsolved homicide to receive a semblance of closure in recent weeks. On Sept. 28, police arrested Judah Trujillo, 16, as their primary suspect in the death of nursing home worker Samuel Cordero.

The August death of Michael J. Trilling at the Casitas de Bella apartment complex on Cerrillos Road now remains the only unsolved homicide in the city in 2022.