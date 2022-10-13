Unsolved homicide now believed to be suicide

Oct. 13—Santa Fe police have determined the unsolved shooting death of Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas was a suicide.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Thursday that while the department initially thought Vazquez-Salas was a homicide victim, evidence found in the months since the 19-year-old's death has made them believe otherwise.

"Detectives uncovered a lot of evidence based off of his cellphone ... that revealed that he was sending suicidal threats to his girlfriend," Ortiz said. "Included in those threats [was] a picture of a handgun."

Vazquez-Salas was found dead with a gunshot wound at about 5 a.m. on June 4 in the parking lot of the Las Palomas Apartments at 2001 Hopewell St. Ortiz said police could not locate a weapon at the scene.

"That's the puzzling part, and that kind of led us to opening this case as a homicide initially," Ortiz said regarding the lack of a firearm. "After reviewing evidence on his cellphone, and speaking with witnesses to include family and friends, he had a history of suicidal ideations."

Ortiz added police think someone stole the gun from the scene after Vazquez-Salas' death.

"[This] isn't unheard of," Ortiz said. "There is a handgun out there that was used in this incident. We just don't know where it went."

Vazquez-Salas' death is the second unsolved homicide in Santa Fe this year to receive a semblance of closure in recent weeks. On Sept. 28 police arrested Judah Trujillo, 16, as their primary suspect in the death of nursing home worker Samuel Cordero.

The August death of Michael J. Trilling at the Casitas de Bella apartment complex on Cerrillos Road remains as Santa Fe's last unsolved homicide from this year.