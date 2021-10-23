Unsolved killing still resonates with family

Oct. 23—HIGH POINT — Deneka Booth maintains hope that the fatal shooting of her son Robert five months ago outside a south High Point condominium complex will be solved and the assailants brought to justice, but her hope is tempered by realism.

As the case persists without an arrest, Booth and her family understand that time complicates a resolution.

"At first, I was very surprised there wasn't an arrest. At this point, no," Booth said. "There's nothing new, and the police are waiting for someone to come forward."

The death of Robert Booth, a 25-year-old minister, remains an open investigation, High Point Police Department Capt. Patrick O'Toole told the High Point Enterprise.

The Booth case is one of two homicide investigations among 16 this year that haven't been closed. The other involves the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Eleuterio Gallardo, who was killed outside his residence on Campbell Street this past August.

Police have said that Gallardo may have startled his assailant in the early-morning darkness of the west High Point neighborhood. His widow told police that her husband went outside because he believed someone was attempting to break into a residence along the street.

Deneka Booth told The Enterprise that a major hurdle with her son's case is that so many people who might have information are tied into criminal elements or gangs. She said it's likely that a break in the case may come from someone arrested for other crimes who then offers details on her son's case for leniency on their own charges.

Robert Booth was shot and killed outside his condominium on Ardale Drive. His mother told The Enterprise last week that she continues to believe her son was killed by elements that didn't want him reaching out to turn around the lives of people existing on the criminal margins of society. At its essence, Booth said she believes her son died because he cared too much for those needing help and guidance.

The father of a 2-year-old son achieved earning his certificate of pastoral installation as a minister five days before he was shot and killed.

Since the slaying of her son, Booth has become involved with groups of mothers whose children have been killed.

"For some of them, two, three or four years have gone by," she said. "As time goes by even more, I lose trust in justice coming."

Still, Booth and her family remain hopeful because they continue getting tips from people through social media, information they pass along to investigators.

Booth and her family, who reside in Winder, Georgia, said that they remain in touch with High Pointers whose lives were touched in some fashion by her son and his Christian faith. The family wants to develop some type of community program or outreach to reflect Robert Booth's legacy of faith and caring.

"We want something positive coming out of this," Deneka Booth said. "It would carry on his desire of giving the children other places besides gangs and the streets."

