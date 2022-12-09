Unsolved Lowell Badger homicide hits 10th anniversary

Dec. 8—Thursday marked the 10-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell R. Badger of rural Sullivan County.

The retired farmer was found dead at his rural home, the killing thought to have occurred between 8 p.m. Dec 7 and 9:23 a.m. Dec. 8, 2012.

Since Badger's death in 2012, Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office have been working the case, state police said in a news release.

Detectives have investigated more than 275 tips, conducted nearly 170 interviews and combed many areas of land and water on foot, with aircraft, all-terrain vehicles, boats and divers.

Police believe someone in the community has information related to this case. Investigators urge them to come forward and provide the information.

If someone is in fear of reporting what they know, law enforcement has the means to mitigate those concerns.

"So, if you know something, say something. Be the one to help bring some closure to the Badger family," ISP said.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Indiana State Police Senior Trooper BJ Patterson or First Sgt. Brian Maudlin at 765-653-4114 or Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom or Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt at the sheriff's tip line 800-589-0805. All tips will be investigated; tipsters can remain anonymous.

A safe and television were taken from the home. The safe gray, measuring 23 1/2 " inches tall, 17 inches in depth, and 17 inches wide. It was in pristine condition and manufactured by John D. Brush and Co. The television was a black 46" Sony Bravia LCD screen.