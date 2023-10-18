Unsolved vehicle thefts under scrutiny
New data suggests the clearance rate for solving vehicle thefts in South Florida is questionable.
New data suggests the clearance rate for solving vehicle thefts in South Florida is questionable.
Coach Outlet adds new bags and wallets to its clearance section every week. These new leatherware additions are some of the best deals we've seen to date.
Tesla has already cornered the electric vehicle market in the U.S. Now, it's calling for stricter regulations that will give it even more of an edge. The Elon Musk-owned automaker is urging the Biden administration to adopt tougher fuel economy standards than regulators have proposed, a move that is likely to irritate legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Collectively, those three companies face a combined $10.5 billion in non-compliance fines from 2027 to 2032 under the proposed standards, and have already urged regulators to ease up.
For a second time in the last month, one of the industry’s most prominent figures has proposed a plan that could reshape and potentially upend the current college athletics model.
Weight stigma impacts the way that people in larger bodies experience the gym. These people are working to address that.
"I was frustrated and kicked something I shouldn’t have kicked," Beamer said.
Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen posted a manifesto on the a16z website, calling for “techno-optimism” in a frenzied, 5,000-word blog post that somehow manages to re-invent Reaganomics, propose the colonization of outer space and unironically answer a question with the phrase “QED.” First, we need to remember the biases that Andreessen brings to the table, mainly that he is absurdly wealthy (worth an estimated $1.35 billion as of September 2022) and that his absurd wealth is largely tied to the investments of his namesake tech venture fund. Early on in his essay, Andreessen writes, “We believe that there is no material problem – whether created by nature or by technology – that cannot be solved with more technology.”
The chatbot has “achieved a full upgrade,” company CEO Robin Li told the assembled crowd at the Baidu World 2023 showcase.
Did you know your gender may impact your car insurance rates? If you’re wondering which gender pays more for car insurance, here’s what to know.
September's better-than-expected retail sales report could have upside risks to inflation.
Oxford University researchers found that by using a combination of wearable sensor data and machine learning algorithms, the progression of Parkinson’s disease can be monitored more accurately than in traditional clinical observation.
'Buying this device may have been the smartest thing I've done in a very long time,' wrote one of 8,000+ fans.
The top-rated Sonicare is also loved by more than 18,000 Amazon shoppers.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Tuesday the Federal Reserve has "time to see" if the central bank's rate hikes to date will be enough to bring inflation back to its 2% goal.
Honda's electric cargo hauler, the Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV), could soon find work at airports as the robotic EV trundles towards commercial operations.
Homebuilder pessimism deepened this month as mortgage rates reached 23-year highs.
Nirvana Insurance -- an insurance startup taking a new approach to insurance products for commercial fleets using artificial intelligence, telematics, internet-of-things technology and 15 billion miles of trucking data to calculate risk models -- is taking on something else: new funding. The startup has raised an all-equity Series B of $57 million, money that it will be using to continue expanding its big data platform, for hiring and to continue growing its business, which is initially targeting the trucking industry. Lightspeed Venture Partners is leading the round, with General Catalyst and Valor Equity Partners also participating.
Agnikul, an Indian space tech startup developing small-lift launch vehicles, has raised $26.7 million in fresh investment as it looks to begin commercial launches using its customizable satellite rocket. Companies — from big tech giants to startups — are looking to launch their small satellites (up to 500 kg in weight) to space to improve their existing technologies and bring new experiences, such as precise location tracking and internet connectivity for remote areas. Small satellites have typically been launched as secondary payloads on larger launch vehicles.
Ford confirmed that it has temporarily cut a shift at its F-150 Lightning electric pickup plant in Detroit, possibly signaling demand is drying up for the highly rated EV.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
On Sunday, Brown was arrested for allegedly not paying $31,000 in child support.