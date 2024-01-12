'Unspeakable crime': Greene County Sheriff's office investigating death of burned puppy

A 1-year-old blue heeler mix was found severely abused and burned near near Fellows Lake. The animal later died after being taken to a veterinarian.

A severely abused 1-year-old dog found by a passerby near Fellows Lake on Thursday has died.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office, which said the abandoned animal was burned and had zip ties around her legs, fought hard for a day after being taken to a veterinarian before dying of the injuries.

"Despite the best efforts of the hero citizen who found her and took immediate lifesaving action, and the caring treatment by the veterinary team, she passed away this evening," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Investigators now want help finding the person or people who may have committed what the sheriff's office called an "unspeakable crime."

The blue heeler mix was reportedly found near the 6500 block of North Farm Road 197. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 417-829-6230.

"The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is devoted to bringing justice to those responsible for this heinous and disgusting act against an innocent and defenseless creature," the sheriff's office said.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County Sheriff's Office investigating death of abused puppy