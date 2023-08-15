‘Unspeakable crime’: JSO announces increased reward in San Marco double murder

Nearly a week after two women were killed in a shooting in San Marco, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an enhanced reward for information that may lead to an arrest.

JSO calls the August 9th shooting an “unspeakable crime.” Around 1:40 a.m., the victim, 28-year-old Paige Pringle, was stopped at the railroad tracks on Hendricks Avenue as a train was crossing. That’s when someone approached the vehicle and shot her multiple times. The SUV moved forward and struck the train.

A second woman, later identified as 53-year-old Tara Baker, was shot as she stood on a sidewalk waiting for the train to pass.

The F.O.P. Foundation has made a donation bringing the reward to $13,000 for information leading to an arrest.

JSO says it doesn’t know the motive for the shooting of the women, or if they were somehow connected.

Tips are encouraged to JSO at 904-630-0500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.



