'Unspeakable pain' after deadly crash in Kyiv

Julius Lasin, USA TODAY
Ukraine's interior minister was one of at least 14 people that died in a helicopter crash in Kyiv Wednesday. Microsoft will lay off thousands of employees. And nine states were under winter storm warnings.

At least 14 dead in Kyiv helicopter crash

A helicopter crashed into a kindergarten in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Wednesday, killing at least 14 people, including the country's interior minister, authorities said. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services, appears to be the most senior Ukrainian official killed since the start of the war.  Two of his top deputies, their assistants and the helicopter crew were among the dead, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram. Nine of those killed were aboard the chopper when it crashed. The other victims were apparently on the ground. "Unspeakable pain," Zelenskyy said. "Bright memory to everyone whose life was taken by this black morning." There was no initial information indicating the helicopter, which was flying in foggy conditions, was shot down. Read more updates on Ukraine.

A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday.
Microsoft to lay off 10K employees

Microsoft confirmed Wednesday it was going to lay off 10,000 people through the end of the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, becoming the latest tech company to downsize its workforce as the global economy slows. The company reported the layoffs would affect roughly 5% of its workforce, with some notifications happening as early as Wednesday. The cuts come “in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities," the company's CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement to its employees Wednesday. Read more about Microsoft's decision.

Microsoft confirmed Wednesday it will lay off about 5% of its workforce, or 10,000 people.
Lawmakers spar as US nears debt ceiling

Fears of the federal government hitting its "debt ceiling" spiked Friday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to party leaders in Congress urging them to raise the limit before the expected deadline Thursday. Congress can avert economic disaster by increasing or suspending the limit, as they have done numerous times in the past. However, House conservatives are threatening to delay the process by demanding deep spending cuts a Democratic Senate and White House have already signaled they won't accept. Economic experts say failure to raise the ceiling would have national and worldwide economic consequences, with an impact felt by Americans in numerous ways. More on what could happen if the debt ceiling isn't raised.

Winter storm hits central US after record-breaking snow in Arizona

Colorado, Nebraska and other parts of the central U.S. are facing a major snowstorm Wednesday that has already broken records in Arizona – and it could cross more than 1,700 miles of the country. Swaths of the eastern Rockies, the Plains, and the upper Midwest are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories Wednesday, and parts of Nebraska could see additional snow accumulations of up to 17 inches. The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for nine states, as of Wednesday morning. The storm could move all the way to parts of Michigan. Follow along for the latest weather updates.

There was heavy snowfall in Flagstaff, Ariz. on Monday.
Six GOP congressmen say  Rep. George Santos should resign

Most Republican House members from New York are ready to see GOP Rep. George Santos leave less than two weeks after he took office, with six saying he should resign for a string of campaign lies exposed after his election. That contingent consists of every other GOP rookie from the state who joined Congress this month, two of whom represent Long Island with Santos. "With the extent and severity of the allegations against him, his inability to take full responsibility for his conduct, and the numerous investigations underway, I believe he is unable to fulfill his duties and should resign,” said freshman Rep. Mike Lawler, a freshman representing Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Westchester and Dutchess. Read more.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., departs Capitol Hill in Washington, on Jan. 11.
