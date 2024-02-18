'Unspeakable sadness': Pour Bros. employee dies after shooting in Champaign, Illinois

PEORIA – An employee of Pour Bros. Craft Taproom who was shot at the company’s Champaign location has died.

Brandon Hardway, 45, was taken off life support Feb. 17. He was shot in the torso shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. Fidele Tshimanga, 24, of Urbana, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Brandon Hardway was the first hire at Pour Bros. Champaign, becoming the store’s first general manager, according to a post on the Pour Bros. Facebook page. The post described Hardway as an exemplary employee.

“He gave it everything he had, and oftentimes, we would have to force him to go home! He loved this place, his staff, and all of you. One of his last comments before heading to the hospital was “Hey, let Jason know I didn’t order lemons and limes.” This was Brandon, never thinking about himself, a selfless human that cared so much for others.”

A GoFundMe account set up to raise money for Hardway and his family had earned more than $54,000 toward the $60,000 goal as of Feb. 18, with more than 850 people contributing. Brandon Hardway had been married only three months when the shooting occurred. Pour Bros. included a statement from Brandon Hardway’s widow, Erin Hardway, when they announced his death.

“It is with immense, unspeakable sadness that I share this update with you. Brandon died peacefully overnight after life supporting equipment was removed. My world is shattered. I had three beautiful months as his wife, but I was supposed to have forever. I have been so incredibly lucky to love Brandon and be loved by him. Thank, you to our family, friends, and community for all the support we have received through this horrible time. You all are truly appreciated.”

The Pour Bros. location in Peoria Heights also posted about Hardway's death on its Facebook page.

"The Pour Bros. family is deeply saddened with the loss of our beloved colleague Brandon Hardway," the business said on Facebook. "He was truly one of the best, and we will always honor his name just the way he would have wanted, with unwavering kindness, compassion, and respect for every single person."

