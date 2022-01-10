'Unspeakable tragedy' - 17 die in Bronx fire

New York City fire officials say a malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with smoke, killing 17 people. (Jan. 10)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories