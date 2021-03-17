"Unspeakable tragedy": Asian American community reacts to spa shootings

Li Cohen
·5 min read

A series of shootings in Georgia on Tuesday night has left many Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders feeling "heartbroken" and "frightened." 

Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot and killed at three Atlanta-area spas, and another man was wounded. A suspect, identified as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, is custody for the deadly shootings at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County and two Atlanta businesses, Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, which are across the street from each other.

Officials said at a Wednesday morning press briefing that the suspect took responsibility but claimed it wasn't racially motivated.

"This is still early, but he does claim that it was not racially motivated," said Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. "He does have an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it's a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate."

Four of the victims were of Korean descent, South Korea's Foreign Ministry confirmed to CBS News.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she and President Biden "grieve for the loss." "The investigation is ongoing. We don't yet know, we're not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian-American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people," she said.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock tweeted Tuesday night, "My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives. Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community."

Fellow Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff issued a statement saying he's "heartbroken" for the victims and their families, and praising police for swiftly apprehending the suspect. 

"While the motive for last night's terrible violence remains under investigation, I express my love and support for and stand in solidarity with the Asian-American community, which has endured a shocking increase in violence and harassment over the last year," Ossoff said.

Adriana Nahjia, the niece of one of the men who was shot, told CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL on Tuesday, "We never know when we are at the wrong place at the wrong time." 

"This was so, all of a sudden," she said, adding that he had just stopped at a nearby store on his way home from work when he was shot.

The shootings and their deadly toll on members of Atlanta's Asian American community came amid rising nationwide concern about violence targeting Asian American and Pacific Islanders. A recent study released last week revealed that hate crimes against Asian Americans surged roughly 150% in 2020. Women, according to the study, are attacked roughly 2.5 times more than men. 

The national coalition Stop AAPI Hate tweeted that the shootings are "an unspeakable tragedy." 

"For the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the AAPI community," the coalition said. "...Right now, there is a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community that must be addressed."

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta called for extra support for those affected by the tragedy. "Now is the time to hold the victims and their families in our hearts and with light," the organization tweeted.

We are shaken by the violence in our city that has left 8 ppl dead, including members of the Asian American community. We are gathering info about what happened & the needs of directly impacted are. Now is the time to hold the victims & their families in our hearts & with light pic.twitter.com/Hft5H7IZNW

— AdvancingJusticeATL (@AAAJ_Atlanta) March 17, 2021

The National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum also issued a statement on Twitter: "We are appalled and devastated at the violence in Georgia that has taken eight lives, six of whom were Asian American women. We mourn with the families of these victims."

New Jersey Representative Andy Kim tweeted that he is heartbroken over the shootings.

"The AAPI community across the country is frightened by these acts of violence," he said. "We have to strengthen our resolve and act against such blind hatred. Tonight we stand in solidarity with victims and their families." 

Julie Ae Kim, writer and Queens Borough director for Test and Trace Corps, tweeted that she was "sick to my stomach."

"I am angry and sad," she wrote. "It's the elders, the women, immigrants who are targeted for a reason - because the system leaves them the most vulnerable." In another tweet, she added, "I'm angry at those who minimized the violence. I'm angry that it took so long to be taken seriously." 

California Governor Gavin Newsom was among the lawmakers who condemned the attack, writing on Twitter that the shootings were "abhorrent."

The hashtag #StopAsianHate quickly started to trend on Tuesday night, as people expressed frustration with the lack of action and accountability in attacks against Asian Americans. 

"I am heartbroken. I am enraged. I am scared," one individual said. "We need more. More condemning of anti-Asian racism from us all, but especially our elected officials. More calling a hate crime for what it is from the media. More loving of our communities and each other." 

Actress, producer and director Mindy Kaling tweeted that "enough is enough." 

"The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year," she said. "We have to #StopAsianHate, enough is enough!" 

NBA superstar LeBron James also spoke out, calling the shootings "senseless and tragic" in a tweet that mentioned Aromatherapy Spa in particular.

Just four days before the attacks, President Joe Biden condemned the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in his first prime-time address to the nation.

"Too often, we've turned against one another," Mr. Biden said. "Vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans, who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated." 

"It's wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."

“It’s wrong. It’s Un-American. And it must stop.”-@POTUS on the attacks against Asian Americans. Less than a week ago. Praying for the families of the victims in Atlanta tonight.

— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 17, 2021

At least 8 dead in shootings at Georgia spas

Atlanta mayor and police give update on spa shootings

Biden indicates support for filibuster change

