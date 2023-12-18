‘Unspeakable tragedy.’ Central Ky. high school student dies in farm incident, school says

A 17-year-old Kentucky high school student was killed Saturday in what school officials say was a farm accident, according to Dustin Howard, Clark County Public Schools superintendent.

The victim was identified as Ryan Phelps. Howard said he was a senior at George Rogers Clark High School.

“This unspeakable tragedy has significantly affected our entire school district community, particularly our high school student body,” Howard said in a statement posted to Facebook. “The coming days and weeks will be extremely hard for our students.”

Howard said grief counselors will be made available for as long as necessary while the community processes the death. He encouraged parents to monitor their child’s behavior for signs of grief.

“This will be a challenging time for our school community over the coming weeks and months, but please be assured that CCPS and GRC will provide whatever support is needed for as long as it is needed,” Howard said in the statement.

It’s unknown what exactly caused Phelps’ death.