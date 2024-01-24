‘Unspeakable tragedy’: NC town to hold vigil for 2 women killed in neighborhood shooting

Just over a week has passed since police say a man fatally shot two of his neighbors in a townhome community in Apex.

Nancy Taylor, 69, and Gabrielle Raymond, 37, were shot Jan. 15 outside Raymond’s home on Chipping Drive in the South Walk Townhomes neighborhood.

Both women were active in their community, with Taylor the head of the homeowners association and a doting grandmother, and Raymond, a beloved friend and neighbor.

Their deaths shocked the normally quiet town of just over 75,000 residents in western Wake County.

Harry Hardman, 37, has been charged with murder and cruelty to animals for fatally shooting his dog before shooting the women, according to police.

Moments of silence at Apex Town Council meeting

Apex Town Council members paused during their regular meeting Tuesday night to honor Raymond and Taylor.

“It’s in these times that there’s so many emotions, there’s so many questions, and then there’s a response of what can we do? What do you say?” said Mayor Jacques Gilbert. “I‘m not sure if we know exactly what to say, but I know what we can do together, and that’s to show them love and support and unity.”

The crowded room gave two moments of silence for Raymond and Taylor. Larry Eckart, assistant to the pastor at Apex’s Jordan Lutheran Church, prayed for their families, saying, “This is personal first and foremost for the Taylor and Raymond families recovering from an unspeakable tragedy.”

“This is personal for all of us because it’s our community, our town, our neighbors,” he said. “This is personal for our police department and first responders. ... I pray that each person here tonight might lie down and sleep in peace.”

The water tower on Hunter Street in downtown Apex was lit purple to signal healing. On Monday, community members are invited to attend a candlelight vigil in the Town Hall courtyard to further honor Raymond and Taylor.

The lights on the water tower on Hunter Street in Apex, NC, were lit purple to signal a healing community after two women and a dog were shot and killed on Jan. 15, 2024.

What is known about the shooting

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

A witness who called 911 to report Hardman’s behavior before the shooting said he was shouting to the sky and pacing back and forth while holding a pool stick. The caller reported seeing Taylor talking to Hardman before the gunshots rang out.

When Hardman, a retired U.S. Army captain and former real estate agent, was arrested, he was holding an AR-15, according to police.

Police said the weapon was not used in the shooting, but a search warrant stated four guns were seized from his home on Brussels Drive — three Glocks, a Benelli shotgun — along with a Dell laptop. One of the Glocks is believed to be the weapon used.

The warrants also detail broken glass, overturned furniture and bullet holes inside Hardman’s home.

The only previous encounter police said Hardman had with law enforcement in the town was when he turned in a cell phone he found in his car while driving for Uber in December. Apex police did not have any calls for service to Hardman’s address before the shooting.

Hardman is being held in jail without bail and has a court hearing Feb. 5.

Fundraiser, celebrations of life planned

Lauren Taylor Rose, the daughter of Taylor, wrote on her Facebook page how the outpouring of support and love has helped her family.

“We know our beautiful Mom is smiling knowing we have such special people in our lives,” she wrote.

A celebration of life for Taylor, a Georgia native, will be held in her home state Feb. 1. Another is planned for Apex on Feb. 15.

Flowers can be sent to Hope Community Church in Apex on the morning of the ceremony.

“Our beautiful Mom loved sunflowers or anything bright and colorful. She was our ‘sunflower’ because on the darkest days, she would stand tall and find the sunshine,” Rose wrote.

A Meal Train fundraiser has been organized to help Raymond’s sister, Maura, and her family.

In statements released Friday, the Raymond and Taylor families also asked for privacy as they grieve.