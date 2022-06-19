Unspoken: A Funeral Through Dance

SYFY

Earthquakes are no laughing matter, unless of course they’re the premise of a skit involving a 4.3 magnitude shakeup and a surprising concentration of hilariously named citizens who are all, thankfully, safe and well. While earthquakes can be a source of comedy and adventure in TV and movies, some of them have presented something of a mystery in the real world. Earthquakes are typically surface level events, resulting from the interactions between tectonic plates where they meet at fault lines.