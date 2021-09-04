Unstable family member eyed in death of 97-year-old Lower East Side woman: police

Kerry Burke, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Cops investigating the death of a 97-year-old woman found in her Lower East Side apartment want to question a mentally unstable young family member who confessed to the killing before she was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, authorities said on Saturday.

Police were called to the elderly woman’s NYCHA apartment in the Baruch Houses on Columbia St. just before 9 a.m. on Friday and found the victim found dead on the floor.

A 50-year-old female relative, who was at the scene, could be heard admitting to the killing, neighbors said.

“I killed her! I killed her!” the woman screamed as cops took her out of the apartment to Bellevue Hospital, where she underwent a psychiatric evaluation on Friday, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear if the younger woman was the victim’s niece or granddaughter.

The dead woman was identified by neighbors as Antonia Cardona.

“She was having issues with someone in her family, always arguing,” said one neighbor, who did not want to reveal her name.

“It’s a damn shame,” the neighbor said. “She didn’t bother anybody.”

The elderly woman had bruises and a cut on her wrist, but the cause of death was not yet determined and an autopsy was planned, authorities said.

NYCHA staff said the unstable relative would often visit Cardona, and police were planning to question her about the death.

“She was kind of crazy. She has mental problems,” another neighbor said.

No charges were immediately filed.

