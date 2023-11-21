"It's unstoppable": First reviews of AMD's fastest ever processor reveal a frightening prospect — there's no way Intel will win the peformance crown for a few years

Benchmarking for AMD's latest Threadripper Pro 7000 WX-Series CPUs show the latest highest-end processor has well and truly seized the crown from Intel as the workstation performance king.

The 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX fared much better in a series of tests when compared against the Intel's 56-core Xeon W9-3495X processor, based on testing by Storage Review .

The AMD CPU was fitted into an HP Z6 G5 A workstation while Intel's chip was fitted into the Dell Precision 7960 system. Both units, which are among the best CPUs out there, were paired with an Nvidia 6000 Ada graphics card, and 128GB RAM. The AMD chip scored 2,655 in single-threaded Geekbench 6 benchmarking versus 2,302 achieved by Intel's Xeon W9-3495X CPU. But on the multi-threaded score, AMD's entry dominated with 24,519 versus a score of just 18,157, likely due to the sheer number of cores in the CPU versus Intel's chip.

AMD vs Intel: What's the best CPU for professionals?

The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 WX-Series, which goes on sale from November 21, is headlined by the 7995WX CPU, which has base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a maximum boost of 5.1Ghz. This is alongside PCIe 5.0 connectivity and eight memory channels with support for DDR5 RAM of up to 5,200MT/s.

Intel's Xeon W9-3495X CPU, by contrast, is slightly underpowered at the sight of it, with a base frequency of 1.9Ghz going up to 4.8Ghz on turbo. It also has support for eight channels of memory and can support DDR5 RAM but only up to 4,800MT/s.

It's fair to say Intel's CPU is itself no slouch, having claimed a world record in March this year, breating the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX in the Cinebench R23 benchmark.

Nevertheless, Intel was once the undisputed performance championfor workstations and servers, with AMD something of an underdog. But the tables have turned as we tick over into 2024, and AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX processor is no competition for Intel's most powerful CPU when it comes to powering the best workstations .

The results generated as part of Storage Review testing led the publication to brand the AMD-fitted HP workstation as "unstoppable for nearly any task". It can also handle workloads that are typically handled by servers.

