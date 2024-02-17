Unstoppable France with third relay win at biathlon worlds

(L-R) French biathletes Julia Simon, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, Sophie Chauveau and Lou Jeanmonnot celebrate with their gold medal after the women's 4 x 6 km relay of the Biathlon World Championships. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

An unstoppable French team claimed a third win out of three relay races at the biathlon world championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

On Saturday, the French women's team took victory in the 4x6-kilometre race after 1 hour 15 minutes 00.8 seconds and two missed shots, beating Sweden by 38.3 seconds.

Bronze went to Germany, who claimed their third medal in Nove Mesto.

France had previously won the two mixed relays and top the medal table ahead of powerhouses Norway with five golds, one silver and three bronzes.

While the French men are yet to win a world title in an individual event, Julian Simon has already claimed two individual golds for her nation.

Norway have dominated the men's individual races so far and have a total of 10 medals, but only three golds.

A men's 4x7.5-km relay is scheduled for later on Saturday. Norwegian superstar Johannes Thingnes Bø will aim to secure a record-equalling 20th gold medal at world championships.

Norway's Ole Einar Bjørndalen holds the current record.

French biathlete Julia Simon celebrates winning the gold medal after the women's 4 x 6 km relay of the Biathlon World Championships. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

(L-R) German biathletes Janina Hettich-Walz, Sophia Schneider, Selina Grotian and Vanessa Voigt celebrate with their bronze medal after the women's 4 x 6 km relay of the Biathlon World Championships. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa