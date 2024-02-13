Unsuccessful Indiana Senate candidate arrested on suspicion of battery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Christian Beaver confronted the juvenile who kicked a ball from the basketball courts onto the walking path above the court, inadvertently striking Beaver about noon Monday, according to West Lafayette police.

After being struck by the ball, Beaver, 38, went to the gym floor to confront the juvenile, police said. Beaver chest bumped the juvenile, then shoved him, eventually slapping the juvenile with an open hand, police said.

Beaver was a Republican candidate in 2022 for Indiana Senate 23rd District. He lost his bid for the statehouse in the primary election, losing to Spencer Deery, who won the general election and today serves as the senator in that district.

A witness told wellness center staff about the incident between Beaver of West Lafayette and the juvenile, and police were called.

Officers spoke the victim and Beaver, eventually arresting Beaver on suspicion of battery, police and jail records indicate.

As of Tuesday morning, Beaver remained incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of bond.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Unsuccessful Indiana Senate GOP candidate remains suspected of battery