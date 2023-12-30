Unsung Hero: Helping Wyoming seniors find affordable health care for free, despite 'daunting' workload

Dec. 30—The health insurance information worker reached behind her desk and lifted out a fat stack of pink papers. The five-inch pile of slips represented dozens of missed calls from senior Wyomingites who were desperate to sign up for a Medicare program during open enrollment.

"We're helping people all day, and people are calling all day," said Cathy Carlisle, the state health insurance information program coordinator. "You get 30 calls in a day. There is no way on God's green Earth to call everyone back. But I mean, I did it."

Open enrollment for Medicare, which begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7, is Carlisle's seven-week-long version of "Super Bowl Sunday." The mission of her work is to help older Wyoming residents navigate through Medicare waivers and find a program that saves them the most money.

Carlisle works for the Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program, also known as WSHIIP, which is a free informational service that recommends suitable Medicare programs for older or disabled Wyoming residents.

"We're trying to connect them with affordable health care," Carlisle said.

Wyoming's older population — age 65 and over — is increasing fast. Between July 2020 and July 2021, the state's older population grew 3.6%; in comparison, the total population grew only 0.3%, according to a 2022 economic analysis report from Wyoming Department of Administration and Information.

This increase has created a heavy workload for Carlisle and her co-workers at WSHIIP, with a surge in the amount of seniors applying for Medicare benefits.

"We've seen a huge influx," Carlisle said. "It's hard to keep up, so to speak, with the volume of people that come in."

WSHIIP is a nonprofit program that relies on funding through federal grants. Carlisle said there have been cuts to the amount of money coming in through those grants, which limits the program's ability to hire more workers.

Carlisle's office used to hire part-time workers to alleviate the workload during open enrollment. However, limited funding meant cutting out those positions, leaving Carlisle to carry the bulk of the load.

There are five WSHIIP offices in Wyoming, with three in Riverton, one in Casper and one in Cheyenne. The offices in Riverton have 14 or 15 people, Carlisle said. Cheyenne's office only has five.

"It's overwhelming," Carlisle said. "It's daunting, and you literally want to cry."

The surge in applicants during open enrollment was only half of the problem, she said. Rising costs of medical inflation and property taxes have tightened the wallets for a majority of Wyoming seniors.

This means a lot of difficult conversations between Carlisle and her clients.

"A lot of people take a lot of medications," Carlisle said. "It's unfortunate having to tell somebody 'Hey, it's going to be $4,000 for you for the year.'"

Many senior clients are retired and live solely off their monthly Social Security benefits. Relying on a fixed income makes it difficult for retired Wyomingites to afford their medication and increased costs of living.

Property taxes in Wyoming also have significantly increased for homeowners in the Cowboy State over the past few years. Senior residents on a fixed income worry over their ability to continue to afford their home.

"They're literally trying to figure out how to do everything with this small amount of money," Carlisle said. "I can't imagine trying to live on what some of these folks live on. I mean, some people live on under $1,000 a month."

Carlisle said several of her clients will extend the supply of their medication by taking it every other day — some put off taking it at all.

"The hard conversation is turning to somebody and saying, 'You know, this is the best that we can do.'"

This year's open enrollment was especially hard on Carlisle, who came down with pneumonia right before the open enrollment period began.

"I went through three rounds of antibiotics and two doses of steroids and finally got a shot of steroids to try to kick it out," she said. "I'm still fighting whatever this stupid stuff is."

To relieve the stress of work, Carlisle said she normally heads out on the water to fish or swim.

"It's peaceful, there's nobody around," she said.

The health insurance information worker also expressed a love for billiards, playing pool at her favorite bar, Scooters Bar Package and Liquor.

Since getting sick, however, Carlisle said she hasn't left her house in months. The emotional and mental drain of her job barely gave her enough energy to go grocery shopping.

"I was going to bed at 6:30 at night," she said. "My brain needs to shut down."

No matter how hard her days get, though, the need to protect Wyoming seniors and help them find affordable health care fuels her work, Carlisle said. Older folks struggle to navigate websites or understand complex phone conversations with representatives.

Furthermore, their lack of understanding of modern technology makes seniors a prime target for scams.

"People, I don't think, look out for each other like they used to," Carlisle said. "When (clients) come in the door, they know that they get that compassion, that understanding."

Carlisle was nominated as one of several Unsung Heroes this year, an annual series in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that highlights people who give back to their community. Carlisle said she was honored to be chosen, and hopes this story will highlight the benefit of WSHIIP services for Wyoming citizens.

"I'm glad (the WTE) gets to help us speak out," she said. "The more we're out there, the more we can help people."

