Who is the 'unsung hero' of Ken Paxton's impeachment trial? Here are takeaways from Day 4

Court of impeachment is displayed during Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate at the Capitol in Austin on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

The first week of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial came to a close Friday afternoon. By the end of day four, two witnesses had taken the stand Friday to describe what they viewed as misconduct by Paxton. Here are four takeaways from day four of the trial.

Former Texas Ranger testifies about Nate Paul, Ken Paxton

After a combative and rocky session on the witness stand Thursday, Ryan Vassar, a former attorney general's aide, on Friday clarified his previous comments made during testimony that several top attorney general's officers went to the FBI without hard evidence of Paxton's alleged misconduct.

Vassar was more composed Friday compared with his testimony a day earlier, when he became emotional when relating his experience with being called a rogue employee by his former boss.

Whistleblower Ryan Vassar answers questions from defense attorney Mitch Little on the fourth day of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

He clarified that he and his colleagues shared their experience, which they considered to be evidence, with the FBI about working in Paxton's office during attempts by Nate Paul, a former Austin real estate developer and Paxton campaign donor, to direct the state agency's actions and use the office to his benefit.

“My opinion was that our experiences were evidence, but we did not conduct our own investigation to provide documentary evidence of what we had come to learn,” Vassar said.

Later in the day, David Maxwell, a former Texas Ranger and the attorney general's former lead law enforcement officer, testified that he viewed Paul as a criminal from the outset of Paul's request to have the attorney general's office investigate law enforcement officers that were investigating Paul and had conducted a search of his home and business.

Witness David Maxwell, former director of law enforcement at the attorney general's office, testifies during day four of the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

During a meeting with Paul it was clear that his request for an investigation was without merit and appeared to be based on a conspiracy theory, Maxwell testified, saying that he didn't never wanted to meet Paul to begin with.

"My feeling was Nate Paul was a criminal and we should not be associating with Nate Paul," Maxwell said.

Media blacklist?

During Vassar's testimony Friday, a possible "media blacklist" held by the attorney general's office under Paxton's leadership came to light.

Specifically asked if he could point out Lauren McGaughy, a Dallas Morning News reporter who has covered Paxton for years, in the Senate gallery, Vassar was asked by Paxton defense attorney Mitch Little about the potential list.

"It's my understanding that the office said there was a list of certain reporters that were handled differently than other reporters," Vassar testified to Little's line of questioning, saying that McGaughy and others were dogged in reporting on Paxton's office.

More: 'It was ludicrous': Witness says Nate Paul investigation request to AG based on conspiracies

Later, in response to the media blacklist accusation, a spokesperson for the attorney general's office denied having such a list.

"The Office of the Attorney General does not keep a media 'blacklist' or anything resembling such a thing," communications director Paige Willey told the American-Statesman in an email.

"Just found out from witness testimony at the #PaxtonTrial that I am on a @txag media blacklist," McGaughy posted on X as the list was discussed on the Senate floor. "I have been reporting on the attorney general for a decade. My colleagues and I have broken many stories regardless of the blackout."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick settles into the bench

At the outset of Paxton's impeachment trial, Patrick seemed a little uncomfortable navigating the pace of play between two legal teams with high-power and high-profile attorneys.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick talks to the jury on the fourth day of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

But, as the trial's fourth day closed before 5 p.m. Friday, Patrick appeared to have settled into his seat on the bench as he presides over the trial, making findings on objections and controlling the legal maneuverings of both sides.

Admitting evidence, swearing-in witnesses and stopping both sides from interrupting one another are a few facets of running the Senate chamber-turned-courtroom that Patrick has appeared to grow more comfortable in handling.

Patrick's work leading the court has also gained notice over the past day from his GOP colleagues.

"The unnoticed/unsung hero award of the impeachment trial goes to Dan Patrick," the Republican Party of Texas posted on X on Friday. "He has done an excellent job of keeping the trial fair and on track."

More: Ken Paxton impeachment trial live updates: Halfway over? Trial could be over a week from now.

Patrick throughout the proceeding has kept a light sense of humor, too. During a line of questioning earlier in the week from prosecutor Rusty Hardin in which he mistakenly conflated Paxton's name with Patrick's, Patrick made a quick response much to the amusement of those taking part in the proceeding and those watching in the gallery.

On Friday, Dick DeGuerin objected on the grounds of "hogwash," which got a rise from both sides and Patrick.

"Which rule is that Mr. DeGuerin?," Patrick said, jokingly asking where that objection could be found in the Senate's trial rules, receiving a laugh from the chamber.

On Thursday, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who previously served on the Texas Supreme Court and served as the state's attorney general, complemented Patrick's work while expressing displeasure with Paxton.

"The attorney general is the chief law enforcement officer of the state, so obviously these allegations are disturbing," Cornyn said. "The Texas Senate and the lieutenant governor are doing a good job listening impartially, not prejudging and giving the parties a chance to make their case."

How much of Ken Paxton's impeachment trial is left?

As the court of impeachment broke for lunch Friday, Patrick said the trial should cross the halfway mark by day's end.

At the time, House managers had roughly 15 hours remaining on their 24-hour clock for presenting arguments, while Paxton's team had 16 hours left.

Tony Buzbee, left, the defense attorney for Attorney General Ken Paxton, greets prosecuting attorney Dick DeGuerin at the impeachment trial fro Paxton at the Capitol on Tuesday September 5, 2023.

The afternoon session went for roughly another three and a half hours, spent between both sides during Maxwell's testimony, which ended around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The trial, which has been rumored to last between three to six weeks, still has many witnesses left to testify as well as the Senate's votes on Paxton's impeachment charges and whether he will be barred from ever holding elected office in Texas if he's convicted on any article.

The trial is set to resume Monday at 9 a.m. and run through the week, possibly extending to Saturday, Patrick said earlier this week.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Ken Paxton impeachment trial: Key takeaways from Day 4