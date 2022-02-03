'Unsung Heroes': First Indian River County event honors Black law enforcement officers

VERO BEACH — There's been a lot of changes in local law enforcement since the hiring of the first Black Indian River County sheriff's deputy in 1962.

There have been years-long efforts to improve police image through community policing initiatives and ongoing efforts to make diversity within each agency more reflective of Indian River County, policing officials noted Wednesday evening during a Black History Month event honoring Black law enforcement officers.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers, along with chiefs and officials from each police department, county commissioners and school district officials spoke to a crowd of students and the public of about 100 in the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center.

Organized by an Oslo Middle School faculty member, “The Unsung Heroes of Indian River County” highlighted contributions of past and present Black officers since 1962 when Deputy Dallas Yates was hired in the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, restricted to work in minority areas.

Event organizer Felecia Brown told the crowd Yates was “a trailblazer in our community” and a “peacemaker” skilled in de-escalation, largely because he was restricted from arresting white people or working outside Gifford.

A photo of former Indian River County Sheriff's Deputy Dallas Yates, the first Black law enforcement official in Indian River County, is seen projected on the screen as Felecia Brown, school resource specialist at Oslo Middle School, speaks during the Unsung Heroes of Indian River County event, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center. The event, presented by the School District of Indian River County and Oslo Middle School, recognizes past and present Black law enforcement officers for Black History Month.

Brown, a resource specialist and exceptional student education support facilitator, said the idea for the event came from her students and that she wants it to be an annual event.

“They also wanted to really talk about more policing and they want to know the Black heroes and about how Gifford has changed and that really sparked me to go ahead and let the community be the ones to come out and educate our students,” said Brown.

Brown said the event is special to her because she has family members who are law enforcement officers, "so I really respect law enforcement.”

She said much of her research on Yates was done at the Gifford Community Cultural and Resource Center with the help of its CEO Johnnie Mae Perry.

Yates went on to start a produce company, open a grocery story and develop affordable housing in Gifford where much of his family still lives, Brown said.

Remembering the past

Many of the deputies honored and remembered during a candlelight vigil were from Gifford. Some were relatives of Brown, including Fabian Pierce, who retired from the Sheriff’s Office as a captain and died last year; and 21-year deputy Curtis Hart who died in 2019.

Hart’s brother, Donald Hart, with Sebastian Police Department, spoke at the event and said he has been in law enforcement since 1986.

"I have witnessed change in demeanor during certain police interactions which changed from distrust and fear to faith and hopefulness in the African-American community when an African-American police officer arrives on the scene," said Hart.

Seats were reserved for family of deceased deputies, including Deputy Garry Chambliss who was shot and killed while off duty outside his home in 2017. The murder is unsolved.

Audience members are seen at the Unsung Heroes of Indian River County event, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center. The event, presented by the School District of Indian River County and Oslo Middle School, for Black History Month, recognizes the past and present Black law enforcement officers.

School Board member Peggy Jones spoke about school resource deputies.

"The one thing I noticed is the relationship our African-American officers, and all officers, develop with our students," said Jones. "They are mentors, they are parents, and they are counselors all at once – but do know they mean business."

Flowers said he attended Yates’ funeral in 2015 and met with his family members.

Now, 60 years since Yates first worked with the agency, there are 73 Black people among its 503 employees.

He encouraged students in attendance to consider a career as a deputy.

Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey spoke highly of the department’s only Black officer, Master Police Officer Darrell Rivers, who is also its spokesperson.

Having worked with Rivers for 32 years, Currey, at times emotional, said making Rivers the face of the agency, was “one of the best moves I’ve ever made.”

Rivers called out from the audience, “I love you, Chief.”

Fellsmere Chief Keith Touchberry said he attended the police academy 33 years ago with both Hart and Rivers.

"Historically, this profession attracted white males," Touchberry said, adding that as the nation began to acknowledge diverse communities, its police forces also diversified.

A moment of reflection honors local law enforcement officers who have died (from left) Jonnie Mae Idlette, of the Vero Beach Police Department, Gary Chambliss, Curtis Hart, and Fabian Pierce, all of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, during the Unsung Heroes of Indian River County event, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center.

In law enforcement now, Touchberry said only the color of uniforms are taken into account and that is to distinguish jurisdiction.

Indian River Shores Chief Rich Rosell closed out the event with talks on diversity efforts in his department and challenges in those efforts.

Of the agency's police, fire and ambulance service he said there are 23 full-time employees.

"It is a task for sure every single week to try to figure out a way to make the demographic more reflective of the Indian River County demographic and it's not easy," said Rosell. "I think we're doing pretty good, but there is always room for improvement."

Brown, who already is planning next year's event, welcomed input, saying it’s “a process that needs to be a jewel in the community.”

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Indian River County inaugural event honors Black police officers