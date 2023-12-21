Unsung Heroes: How Run Home Camps has grown from its local roots into a nationwide program

Unsung Heroes is a limited series celebrating nominated Somerset County area changemakers who receive little recognition.

SOMERSET ― In December, a group of boys from 9 to 12 years of age in the Phoenix, Arizona area experienced a week-long, life-changing camping adventure filled with fun, food, family and friendship.

For the third straight year, Run Home Camps hosted its five-day baseball camp in Arizona for pre-teen boys who have experienced significant hardship or trauma in their lives because of child abuse, neglect, the death of a parent or close relative, a parent in prison and other challenging life situations.

This was the first time some of these youth stepped onto a baseball field, tried on a glove or swung a bat – but most assuredly, once they have attended their first Run Home Camp, the experience won’t be their last.

“It’s the opportunity that they’re missing,” said Nick Miller, the founder and executive director of Run Home Camps, which has operated in Somerset and Cambria counties since 2013.

“They don’t have the opportunity, so every child that attends – every single one – has had an amazing time. There has not been one child of the several hundred across all the camps that have attended that said, ‘It was OK.’

“Once they’ve been there once, they will find a way to get back.”

Growing from Somerset County to nationwide

In the 10 years since Run Home Camps began, the baseball-oriented summer camping program has grown from a one-week camp to offering three, five-day camps at no cost to a total of 40 boys in Somerset and Cambria counties this summer.

Since 2020, new camps have started in Phoenix and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and interest has come in from sponsors in California, Georgia and other areas of Pennsylvania to start the program in those areas as well.

“It’s kind of happened by proxy; we haven’t intentionally reached out to anybody,” Miller said. “(Besides) California, there’s a group from Georgia that’s interested and eastern Pennsylvania has already confirmed in the Chambersburg area. They’re going to be attending our local camp next year with the intent of launching (their own) the following year (2025).

“The exciting part is, we’re modeling it here in the Johnstown area, and people have to come to the Johnstown area to see what it looks like (or one of the other sites if that’s closer).”

What is Run Home Camps all about?

For Miller and all the volunteers at Run Home Camps, the goal is to help these boys – whose lives, to date, have been defined largely by their circumstances – find 'Hope, Healing and Honor' as they spend a week learning how to play baseball, make new friends and just have fun.

Many of the boys are in foster care, and some have been affected by abuse, neglect or the loss of a parent or other family member. Some are also caregivers to younger siblings, despite their own need for attention and guidance.

“Someone has to do the referral, and those referrals come from social services, from the foster care community. Any child (boy) that has been in foster care is eligible to attend (camp),” Miller said. “We do take referrals from guidance counselors, school administrators, anyone that might be able to know and understand that there’s something difficult going on in this child’s life.”

Many of the boys come to their first camp being fearful or cynical, not knowing what to expect or not really wanting to participate. But by the end of the week, there is a profound difference in their personalities, Miller said.

“I always say to the staff, ‘You cannot miss the game on Friday.’ It all kind of comes together,” he said. “The amazing thing is, at the end of the week, these kids are playing a game between themselves, with umpires, starting lineups, national anthem and all of that. It’s amazing to watch from day one to day five, just their personal growth. We focus on their personal advancement, it’s not about ‘You’re better than him’ or ‘He’s better than you’ and ‘This one is the best.’ No, we’re focusing on their personal growth and it is amazing.

“Every one of them experiences some type of success throughout the week, but certainly as it builds to that last game, they all experience something exciting (or that is exciting to them).

“There’s something official about it (the last game), when they put their uniforms on and the umpires show up. It’s huge (for them); there’s nobody taking them to Little League practice, there’s nobody signing them up to play a sport or any extracurricular activities. So they look forward to (camp) week like none other, and then they tell the stories to their family, to their siblings.”

The boys also get to experience things at camp that others often take for granted, such as a bed with sheets, a pillow and a blanket, regular meals and snacks, clean clothes and a group birthday party with individual gifts.

“We celebrate their birthday party because many of the birthdays are not recognized in their situations,” Miller said. “Every child will go home with a brand-new uniform and baseball glove, they’ll go home with a couple different camp T-shirts, a duffel bag, all the toiletries, all the bedding is provided.”

Each boy takes home their own photo album filled with photographs from camp week as well.

Providing an 'All-Star' experience

Donations from the sponsor’s community cover the cost of the items the boys receive, and volunteers give of their time to offer these boys an ‘All-Star’ experience, including baseball instruction, mentoring, organizing and distributing clothing and supplies, food preparation, laundry and providing encouragement and support throughout the week.

“With the new volunteers, it’s a refreshing and fun experience for me because we get to see (camp) again for the first time through their eyes,” Miller said. “And they say, ‘I didn’t think it would be like this. This is amazing.’ So it’s hard to explain until you’re in that environment, watching these kids go from dejected to overjoyed in a couple of days.

“We’re depending on that week to make the impact, which it is. We see the impact, others see the impact. There’s dramatic differences, positive changes in these kids. We hear it from social services, teachers (kids are doing a lot better in school) … it has brought them some hope.

“Caseworkers have said often that, ‘This child had nothing positive to say about anything until he went to Run Home Camp, and then that’s all he wants to talk about.’”

Run Home Camps also receives cards and letters from some of the boys who were at camp, thanking Miller and the staff for giving them a memorable experience.

“It’s really neat to see that the kids know that this is something special,” he said. “The gratitude that the kids show impresses me, and surprises me, because when you think about kids that come from difficult situations or from broken homes, nobody is necessarily modeling that gratitude, but these kids just know inherently that this is something that’s amazing. They’re just grateful for the experience.”

'Getting more kids on the bases in more places'

From 2013-22, Run Home Camps held one, five-day camp each summer for boys in Somerset and Cambria counties. The organization became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2020 when a group from Arizona, with ties to the local area, showed an interest in offering the camp there as well.

As the program continued to gain momentum both locally and beyond, Miller and his wife, Patti, decided in 2022 that operating Run Home Camps should be his full-time job. The Millers have five children, the youngest of whom is a senior in high school.

In the fall and winter months, Nick Miller speaks to area organizations and churches about the camp and trains leaders in other communities who are sponsoring or are considering sponsoring a Run Home Camps program in their area. Miller can be contacted by phone at 877-RUN HOME or by email at safe@runhomecamps.org. There is also a contact form posted at the Run Home Camps website, runhomecamps.org.

“It’s still a little unusual for me to think that this is what I do now, but it’s been a tremendous experience. It’s worth every bit of effort to watch it happening and it’s exciting to be a part of it,” he said.

“It’s been a blessing, a gift from God to have all of this come together. We’re excited to share it with other people in the country, and we’re excited to see others who have never experienced (the camp) get to experience it for the first time.

“I’d like to see it in every state if I could, as many places as it can be. I want it to grow at the right pace, because I want it to be a positive experience. The thing I’ve been saying is it’s now about getting more kids on the bases in more places, giving them the opportunity that the kids who have experienced it (before) have had.”

