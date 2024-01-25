Unsure if you qualify for the earned income tax credit? Get free help in Hampton on Saturday.

Nonprofit partners on the Peninsula want to make sure low- and middle-income workers know how to qualify for the earned income credit this tax season.

The Hampton Roads Community Action Program and the Peninsula Families to Achieve Community and Economic Stability Coalition are hosting a free event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at HRCAP’s Hampton office at 1919 Commerce Drive, Suite 100.

Eligible filers can receive up to $7,830 from the earned income tax credit, the federal government’s largest benefits program for working families. On average, families in Virginia received $1,974 for 2022, according to the event announcement.

Attendees can also learn about other tax credits and available financial resources.