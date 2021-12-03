UNsurprising: The world body keeps up its assault on Israel

Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Credit UN Watch in Geneva for keeping a careful eye on the goings-on here on the East River, as the United Nations continues its incessant campaign to isolate, condemn, vilify, ostracize and denounce the most democratic nation in the Middle East. That’s Israel, the only Jewish country in the roster of 193, which is probably just a coincidence, as no one would ever think of singling out and targeting Jews. What a crazy idea.

What’s not crazy, or funny, is that the UN’s General Assembly, dominated by various shades of dictatorships and tyrannies, is obsessed with the Jews and is annually lining up Israel in the dock for vote after vote to deliver the formal opprobrium from the Parliament of Man.

The pile-on against Israel also ignores the great many countries that engage in objectively horrendous human rights abuses, from North Korea to Iran to a little place you may have heard of called China.

UN Watch has a new database to track the world body’s disproportionate focus on Israel. Over the last six years, the General Assembly has approved 115 resolutions against Israel and only 45 against the other 192 member countries combined. That’s 72% of the resolutions for 0.5% of the countries. It’s even more warped considering that there are 9 million people in Israel out of 7.9 billion on Earth. So Israelis are 0.1% of the world, but they still get almost three-fourth of the UN’s brickbats.

This session’s votes of 14 anti-Israel tallies include such winners as denying the Jewish nature of the Temple Mount, where this guy named Solomon built some kind of prayer area a while ago, and there’s this Wall thing there. There was also the annual vote to continue the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Human Rights Practices, a 1968 Cold War relic that the anti-Israel cabal keeps alive.

America and Canada are the few decent countries siding with Israel to oppose this swill, while many cowardly European states abstain and large majorities join the gang up.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon minister to resign in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

    Lebanon’s information minister is expected to announce his resignation Friday, in a bid to ease an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Local media reported that Minister George Kordahi intends to step down, weeks after televised comments he made that were critical of Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen sparked the crisis. In response, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador and banned all Lebanese imports, affecting hundreds of businesses and cutting off hundreds of millions in foreign currency to Lebanon, which is already facing a major economic meltdown.

  • UK plays down Brexit link in US steel tariff row

    Reports suggesting a US decision to maintain tariffs on UK steel is linked to Brexit are rejected.

  • UN General Assembly urged to investigate Yemen atrocities

    More than 60 organizations urged the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to establish an investigative body to gather and preserve evidence of serious human rights violations during Yemen’s seven-year conflict, including possible war crimes and crimes against humanity. The organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said the matter is urgent, particularly after the U.N. Human Rights Council voted in October to shut down its investigation into atrocities in Yemen.

  • UN lockdown: NYPD take man with gun into custody following hours-long negotiations

    The man who held a loaded shotgun below his chin outside the United Nations headquarters Thursday as NYPD officers negotiated with him for hours until he finally surrendered wanted papers and other documents delivered to the intergovernmental organization, police executives said at a press conference.

  • Israel calls on world powers to stop Iran nuclear talks immediately

    Israel on Thursday urged world powers to halt nuclear talks with Iran immediately, citing a U.N. watchdog's announcement that Tehran has started producing enriched uranium with more advanced centrifuges. "Iran is carrying out nuclear blackmail as a negotiating tactic, and this should be answered by the immediate halt to negotiations and the implementation of tough steps by the world powers," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office quoted him as saying in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • Haley: Diversifying puts GOP in best position to lead

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley drew on her native South Carolina’s struggles with racist violence during her time as governor, arguing Thursday that the Republican Party is best positioned to lead the country alongside a continued diversification of its ranks. The potential 2024 presidential contender and former South Carolina governor received the Nathan Hale Patriot Award, an honor that comes along with a replica Revolutionary War musket. Previous recipients include Donald Trump in 2015 — before he was president — as well as former White House adviser Steve Bannon in 2018 and then-Vice President Mike Pence last year.

  • 'Snake burglar' slithers through IE salon, steals thousands - Video

    Police are searching for a man dubbed the "snake burglar" who was captured on video slithering his way through a Riverside hair salon. He escaped with thousands of dollars.

  • China easing rules for US business travellers, approvals in 10 days

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China will cut to no more than 10 days the time required for approval of travel by U.S. business executives, its ambassador to the United States said on Thursday, promising to turn "an attentive ear" to concerns raised by businesses. Qin Gang, who arrived in the United States in July, told a dinner hosted by the US-China Business Council that Beijing would also work to make COVID-19 testing more convenient and allow executives to work during quarantine. Qin said Beijing was adopting President Xi Jinping's direction on upgrading "fast track" travel arrangements, a response to U.S. concerns about resumption of business travel announced after Xi met U.S. President Joe Biden last month.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Promoting 'Merrymaking' Trump Party Gets Less Than Festive Response

    The former White House press secretary promoted “Florida’s greatest Christmas party," where a ticket costs $10,000 for one photo with Donald Trump.

  • Kayleigh McEnany says she didn't lie in the White House briefing room because she went to Oxford, Harvard, and Georgetown and is a Christian

    McEnany repeatedly lied about COVID-19, the 2020 election, and Trump's public support, despite pledging never to deceive the public.

  • Andrew Cuomo Ogled Hope Hicks at the White House, Mark Meadows Says

    GettyIn a new account of his time as Donald Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, former Freedom Caucus Rep. Mark Meadows writes that the 74-year-old commander in chief would have beaten up protesters himself if Secret Service agents hadn’t made him hide in a bunker beneath the White House that the then-president later insisted he’d only been “inspecting.”“A few hours later, the White House entered Code Red. Protestors had jumped the fence on the Treasury side of the compound, and they were r

  • Joe Biden Has Succinct Retort When Asked If Trump Put Him At Risk For COVID-19

    The president was blunt when a reporter asked him about sharing a debate stage with Trump after his rival had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Trump should 'just shut up,' a Republican who's the longest-serving member of Congress says

    "I think his policy is just so good. Just shut up — that's all he has to do. He's not going to. I know that," Rep. Don Young told The Washington Post.

  • Here's why Baker decided not to run for 3rd term

    Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election to the state's highest office in 2022. The 65-year-old Republican said he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito would not seek a third term.

  • Trump doesn't deny testing positive for COVID-19 before his first debate with Biden but calls his former chief of staff's account of the test result 'fake news'

    Mark Meadows writes that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the first debate and then tested negative.

  • Two more Army Alaska soldiers died off-duty last week

    Four soldiers assigned to Alaska units have died since mid-October.

  • ‘Absolutely Disgusted!’ Local Sheriff Rips Minneapolis Police Over Protester ‘Hunting’ Scandal

    “I have defended that agency for the very last time,” says top lawman from a neighboring county

  • Far-Right Shock Jock Confronts Mark Meadows on Alleged Ties to China

    TASOS KATOPODISFar-right radio personality Stew Peters ambushed Mark Meadows this week on his nightly internet program, asking the ardently pro-Trump former chief-of-staff why he has allegedly been hanging around “Chinese communists.”The unexpectedly antagonistic questioning came as the ex-Trump official made his rounds in right-wing media to promote his new book, titled The Chief’s Chief.“Back on November 19th, this show discovered a really concerning report,” Peters stated while citing a claim

  • Trump Has a Bonkers New Plan to Avenge Big Tech Banishment

    Michael ZarrilliAfter then-President Donald Trump led a failed coup in Washington, multiple social media companies—including Trump’s favorite of them all: Twitter—booted him from their platforms. Now, nearly a year since the Jan. 6 riot, the ex-president and current leader of the GOP is one step closer to getting his revenge on Big Tech.Thus far, Trump’s attempts to create a MAGA-media alternative have proved either fruitless or spectacularly embarrassing. But there’s reason to believe Trump is

  • Conservative Republicans are threatening a government shutdown in 2 days to nix funding for Biden's vaccine mandate — which isn't even in effect yet

    Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are among the lawmakers who want to strip funding in a spending bill for agencies carrying out the mandate.