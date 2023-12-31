Unsurprisingly, Trump's claim to know nothing of Hitler rings hollow

In a radio interview, America’s favorite neo-fascist recently denied being a “student of Hitler” despite spewing dehumanizing, exterminationist rhetoric on the campaign trail.

“I know nothing about Hitler,” the Republican Führer said. “I never read his works.”

Right. Sounds a lot like blind-eyed Sgt. Schultz of “Hogan’s Heroes” fame:

“I know NOTHING.”

Except the future president did keep a copy of "My New Order," a compilation of Hitler’s speeches, near his bedside, according to his late first wife, Ivana, in a 1990 interview.

Moreover, what kind of “Hitler know nothing” tells his then-White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly, that Hitler “did a lot of good things” (Source: A book by then-Wall Street Journal chief White House reporter Michael Bender)?

Or wonders aloud why he, as president, couldn’t have loyalist generals like Hitler’s (generals with sworn obedience to the leader rather than to a constitution)?

That question arose during a 2018 European commemoration of the end of World War I, according to a book by journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser. Startled by the query, Kelly responded with an “impromptu history lesson,” reminding his boss “which countries were on which side” and how World War I led to World War II and Hitler’s murderous evils.

Imagine the scene: A retired Marine Corps general and National War College graduate teaching War History 101 to a clueless commander-in-chief who avoided military service because of supposed “bone spurs” in the heels.

This diagnosis, which disqualified the healthy, athletic 22-year-old from military service during the Vietnam War, was likely provided by a now-deceased Queens podiatrist, according to the New York Times. The disqualifying diagnosis was extended as a favor to the doctor’s office landlord, Frederick (who also happened to be the father of a future president), according to the doctor’s daughters.

To be fair, plenty of fathers wished for disqualifying favors during Vietnam. But favors required wealth and/or power of the sort bemoaned in Creedence Clearwater Revival’s anti-class anthem, “Fortunate Son.” Indeed, of the 2.5 million enlisted men who served during Vietnam, 80% came from poor or working-class families.

Yep, poor boys died while You Know Who partied. In a 1998 interview, he made light of military service in Vietnam by comparing it to avoiding sexually transmitted diseases in the New York dating scene. In 2015, he said ex-POW John McCain was “not a war hero” because he was captured.

As for the former president’s interest in Hitler, it would be unfair to accuse him of being a student of anything because this would imply an interest in reading.

It is no secret that #45 was the least-read president in American history. His reading allergy included sensitive national security reports because he already knew everything anyway. Recall: “I know more about ISIS than the generals do, believe me.”

More recently, he told Iowa’s MAGA disciples that he “never read” "Mein Kampf," Hitler’s guide for making Germany great again.

This would be small comfort to non-white immigrants accused by him of “poisoning the blood of our country.” When authoritarians dehumanize the powerless, steel-booted kicks to the behind cannot be far behind.

Likewise for the Constitution and rule of law. The aspiring “dictator for a day” plans to use a second term to weaponize the FBI and the rest of the Justice Department against political opponents (“vermin”).

Speaking of Dictator-Lust, what’s up with Iowa Republicans?

Per the Des Moines Register and NBC News' Iowa Poll, many GOP caucus-goers love their neo-fascist champion EVEN MORE for using what amounts to Hitler-Talk.

Do they know nothing about "My New Order" and "Mein Kampf"?

Michael Sondergard

Michael Sondergard is a Vietnam-era vet, a former Press-Citizen editor, and a retiree from the University of Iowa.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Donald Trump's claim to know nothing of Hitler rings hollow