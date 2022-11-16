No active threat at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth after lockdown, police say

A Fort Worth police spokesman said there’s no active threat after the University of North Texas Health Science Center locked down Wednesday afternoon due to a “potential for violence.”

No injuries have been reported.

According to a Fort Worth police call log, a student called 911 and reported seeing a man holding a rifle inside a building.

About 2:15 p.m., Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada said police had found the “person of interest.” He said any additional information would be released by UNT officials.

At the time of the call about 12:35 p.m., UNT officers were inside the building trying to locate the man, according to the call log. They requested Fort Worth police to respond.

A MedStar ambulance also was on the scene on standby Wednesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

University officials encouraged everyone in the area to seek shelter immediately in a secure location.

“There is a potential for violence affecting the HSC campus near the IREB building that requires immediate lockdown,” UNTHSC said in a tweet just before 1 p.m.. “Seek shelter immediately inside a secure location. More info to follow.”

The IREB is the Interdisciplinary Research and Education building at 3430 Camp Bowie Blvd. The campus is located at 3500 Camp Bowie Blvd.

More than two dozen police units responded and a bomb squad was seen on campus. A helicopter was circling overhead.

In a tweet about 2:25 p.m., university officials tweeted that the lockdown was lifted.

Camp Bowie Boulevard was shut down in both directions.

The five-story IREB building opened in 2018 and houses the UNT System College of Pharmacy, the Texas Christian University and UNTHSC School of Medicine and the North Texas Eye Research Institute.

Members of the Fort Worth police department and other emergency personnel respond to a potential situation at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. University officials encouraged everyone in the area to seek shelter immediately in a secure location.

