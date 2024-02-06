UNT president who led university to record enrollment announces resignation

University of North Texas President Neal J. Smatresk announced Tuesday that he intends to resign effective Aug. 1 to focus on teaching.

Smatresk, 72, joined UNT in February 2014. In that time, the North Texas became a Tier One research university and enrollment grew from 36,000 to 47,000.

“When I first took on this role, I knew we had the potential to achieve great things, and because of the dedication, passion and hard work of our faculty and staff, we have flourished in ways that are nothing short of remarkable,” Smatresk wrote to the faculty and staff, according to a press release.

Before he joined UNT, Smatresk spent four years as president at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He spent 22 years at UT Arlington, where he was a faculty member, chair of biology and dean of science.

UNT System Chancellor Michael R. Williams thanked Smatresk and said he was proud of the president’s accomplishments.

“He has created a strong foundation and legacy that will empower UNT to achieve great success in the years to come,” Williams said in a statement.

