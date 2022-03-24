UNT student in Denton reports sexual assault inside dorm after meeting man on dating app

A female University of North Texas student reported she was sexually assaulted inside a resident room at a campus dorm on Monday evening, according to a school crime alert.

The student reported the assault occurred between 4-7 p.m. at Legends Hall, an upperclassmen dorm located at the corner of North Texas Boulevard and Sycamore Street in Denton.

She met the male, a non-student, on a popular dating app. She estimated he’s in his early 20s.

“Sexual assault is not the fault of the survivor,” the UNT email alert said. “Only a perpetrator can prevent sexual assault. Crime alerts are intended to help the UNT community stay safe by sharing information about how perpetrators are potentially preying on victims.”

UNT officials urge students to immediately report suspicious or dangerous activity to police by dialing 911.

“Trust your instincts. If the situation feels wrong or dangerous, it may be,” the warning said. “Get away, call for help, and listen to your instincts. Alert friends or family when meeting persons on dating apps. Always be aware of your surroundings.”

UNT has a full-time survivor advocate available to students who have been a victim of violence. The survivor advocate can make safety or academic accommodations, as well as assist with medical attention and/or counseling needs. The survivor advocate is located in the University Union, Room 411, and can be reached at survivoradvocate@unt.edu or 940-565-2648.