'Such an unthinkable act': Brockton woman 'brutally and savagely murdered,' DA says

BROCKTON — For the residents and neighbors of 342 Crescent St., Wednesday afternoon was grim.

At around 1 p.m., Brockton police officers responded to the scene after "receiving a report of an unconscious person," per Darren Duarte, the spokesperson for the police department.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday afternoon at a press conference at the scene that a 48-year-old woman who lived at the multi-unit home was "brutally and savagely murdered."

"The victim was found with apparent blunt head and chest trauma, which we believe were the causes of her death," Cruz said.

In the background, the loved ones of the victim could be heard sobbing and mourning her loss.

"It is believed the victim and the suspect had been in a long-term relationship, but there have been no previous reports of domestic violence between the two," Cruz said.

No arrests have been made yet, according to Cruz, however, "search warrants are being sought."

A nephew of the victim, Pedro Rosario, was also present.

"It is just such an unthinkable act," he said. "Someone has to be held accountable for this brutal crime."

"We are a close-knit family, which is good at a time like this, but this loss will be difficult."

The medical examiner leaves the crime scene at 342 Crescent St. in Brockton on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

'My name is Carlos Cardoso'Brockton road rage victim speaks for first time, family says

According to Rosario, it was routine for the victim to drop off the younger of her two daughters at work and come home.

But Wednesday was far from a normal day.

Rosario said police told him his aunt was killed in her vehicle as she parked in her driveway.

The victim's 2-year-old granddaughter, who is in the custody of the victim, was in the backseat of the vehicle when the crime occurred, Rosario said police told him.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is the sixth homicide in Brockton so far this year.

This story will be updated.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath. Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton: Boyfriend is suspect in Crescent Street murder, DA says