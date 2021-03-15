Unthinkable? EU considers getting a vaccine boost from Russia's Sputnik

  • FILE PHOTO: A Palestinian health worker displays a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as he prepares to vaccinate Matthias Schmale, UNRWA's Gaza director, against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City
  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A shipment of Sputnik V vaccine, seen in in Buenos Aires, Argentina January 28, 2021
1 / 2

Unthinkable? EU considers getting a vaccine boost from Russia's Sputnik

FILE PHOTO: A Palestinian health worker displays a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as he prepares to vaccinate Matthias Schmale, UNRWA's Gaza director, against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City
Francesco Guarascio, John Chalmers and Emilio Parodi
·7 min read

By Francesco Guarascio, John Chalmers and Emilio Parodi

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Publicly, the European Union has dismissed Russia's global coronavirus vaccine supply campaign as a propaganda stunt by an undesirable regime.

Behind the scenes, the bloc is turning to Moscow's Sputnik V shot as it tries to get its stuttering efforts to vaccinate its 450 million people back on track, EU diplomatic and official sources told Reuters.

An EU official who negotiates with vaccine makers on behalf of the bloc told Reuters that EU governments were considering launching talks with Sputnik V developers and it would take requests from four EU states to start the process.

Hungary and Slovakia have already bought the Russian shot, the Czech Republic is interested, and the EU official said Italy was considering using the country's biggest vaccine-producing bioreactor at a ReiThera plant near Rome to make Sputnik V.

Brussels has been criticised for the bloc's slow vaccine roll-out at a time when former member Britain is easing restrictions as its inoculation programme gathers pace. Italy is intensifying lockdowns, hospitals in the Paris region are close to being overloaded and Germany has warned of a third wave.

The EU has signed deals with six Western vaccine makers and launched talks with two more. It has approved four vaccines so far but production glitches have slowed its inoculation campaign and some member states are seeking their own solutions.

If Sputnik V were to join the EU's vaccine arsenal, it would be a diplomatic triumph for Russia, whose trade with the bloc has been hamstrung for years by sanctions over its annexation of Crimea and its intervention in eastern Ukraine.

It would also risk dividing the bloc between those states dead set against giving Moscow any kind of win and those in favour of showing that Brussels can cooperate with the Kremlin.

'LESS DESIRABLE'

A second EU official said the ReiThera plant was mentioned by Italian officials at a meeting as a possible site for producing COVID-19 vaccines made by companies other than the Italian biotech firm.

ReiThera, which is 30% owned by the state and is developing its own COVID-19 shot, declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for Italy's industry ministry declined to comment on talks about the possible use of ReiThera's plant to make Sputnik V. She said: "We will produce all authorised vaccines wherever possible."

A spokesman for the European Commission, which coordinates talks with vaccine makers, said the EU was not required to launch talks with Sputnik V developers, even if the bloc's drug regulator approves the vaccine.

It was not clear whether states that have ordered Sputnik V in bilateral deals would be interested in joint EU procurement. Spokespeople for the governments in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia did not respond to requests for comment.

Negotiations with vaccine makers have typically lasted months before supply deals were agreed and the EU official said no decision had yet been made about whether to approach Sputnik V developers following internal talks on the matter.

Still, the discussions among EU governments show a remarkable change of tack over the Russian vaccine.

For months, the EU expressed doubts about Sputnik V citing a lack of data and dubbing the vaccine a foreign policy propaganda tool of the Kremlin.

On Feb. 17, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen questioned Russia's reasons for exporting millions of doses despite a slow roll-out at home, where fewer people have been vaccinated proportionally than in the EU, based on public data.

Even last week, Charles Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders, again cast doubt on Russia's motives for promoting Sputnik V.

"We should not let ourselves be misled by China and Russia, both regimes with less desirable values than ours, as they organise highly limited but widely publicised operations to supply vaccines to others," he said. "Europe will not use vaccines for propaganda purposes."

There were no official reactions from Moscow and Beijing to Michel's comments, though Russia has previously accused the EU of politicising the issue of COVID-19 vaccines.

DRAGHI FACTOR

However, the narrative about Sputnik within the EU had already started to shift after peer-reviewed trial data published on Feb. 2 showed it was 92% effective, higher than the Oxford University/AstraZeneca shot and close to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

There was a new twist on Feb. 25, when Mario Draghi made his debut at an EU summit as Italy's new prime minister.

The former European Central Bank chief, who is highly regarded in Brussels for saving the euro from its worst crisis years earlier, took an assertive stand on vaccines to quicken the pace of both inoculations and production in Europe.

He told fellow leaders the EU must buy more doses, including from outside the bloc, and expand vaccine production.

Italy, traditionally supportive of a softer stance on Moscow, is now pushing EU governments to consider Sputnik V. At a meeting of EU diplomats last Wednesday, Italy's representative urged the EU to broaden its supply of vaccines, including with the Russian shot, an official who attended the meeting said.

A spokesman for the Italian representation to the EU declined to comment.

Asked about Sputnik V, Italy's health minister said earlier in March: "If a vaccine works and the regulators tell us that it is safe, nationality is of little interest to me. Italy is ready to collaborate with the Russian government".

Italy's overtures follow Draghi's appointment at the helm of a government supported by the right-wing League party and Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia, both of which have long called for EU sanctions on Moscow to be phased out.

EU officials have said, however, that doses are desperately needed now and Sputnik V could come too late to be useful for the bloc when deliveries of the 1.3 billion shots it has already ordered are expected to accelerate later this year.

'IT'S RUSSIAN IT'S BAD'

Still, any EU reluctance to launch talks with Sputnik V developers could weaken if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves the vaccine and if member states agree to make the shot at plants in their territories.

On March 4, the EMA launched a rolling review of Sputnik V, the first step in a process that could lead to its EU-wide approval. An EU official familiar with the process said a decision on possible authorisation could come as early as May.

On the production front, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund last week signed an agreement with Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne to produce small amounts of Sputnik V in Italy, though Rome was not involved in the arrangement.

But if Rome agrees a deal with ReiThera, it would be the most significant endorsement of Sputnik V yet, eclipsing agreements Moscow has sealed with other countries, including Brazil, Argentina and India.

Berlin has also expressed interest in producing Sputnik V in Germany, while RDIF has said it was discussing production deals with several EU countries.

RDIF declined to comment on specific deals with companies to manufacture Sputnik V within the EU, or on any possible change of stance by the bloc towards the vaccine.

Back in Brussels, one EU diplomat said that if the EMA approves Sputnik V, the bloc would likely split between those members in favour of cooperating with Russia and those against.

Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure recently over the treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose jailing prompted Brussels and Washington to impose sanctions on Moscow.

"We will fall into the usual divide: 'it's Russian it's bad' versus 'well, come on, we need to work together with those people'," the diplomat said.

"There are some who will not want to give (Russia) this propaganda victory, and there are others who will be seeing this as an opportunity to actually show that we are cooperating."

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio and John Chalmers in Brussels, Emilio Parodi in Milan and Polina Nikolskaya in Moscow; Additional reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome; Editing by David Clarke)

Recommended Stories

  • Grammys 2021: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history

    Beyoncé picks up a record-breaking 28th award, while Taylor Swift wins her third album of the year.

  • Noah Cyrus wore a cream gown with a giant fabric arch for the Grammy Awards

    Noah Cyrus' cream-colored Schiaparelli gown also had a plunging, scoop-style neckline and a floor-length skirt.

  • Jordan's health minister resigns after oxygen outage kills six

    Jordan's health minister resigned on Saturday (March 13) after six people died following an oxygen outage in a hospital treating coronavirus patients.Police were deployed to hold back angry relatives, state media said.The oxygen failure earlier on Saturday hit intensive care, maternity, and coronavirus wards in the new Salt government hospital west of the capital Amman.A government spokesman said Prime Minister al Khasawneh (pron al kas-ahnay) asked the country's Health Minister to resign over the accident.The government said initial investigations showed the six deaths were caused by a one-hour disruption in oxygen to the wards and that prosecutors were handling the case.Jordan's King Abdullah also later visited the hospital.Jordan is facing a spike in COVID-19 infections attributed mainly to the fast transmission of the British variant of the virus. It announced last week stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and reimposed a full lockdown on Fridays.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter because fans say he shouldn't be at the Grammys due to his history of racism and misogyny

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, who he allegedly treated terribly, made history.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • Self-styled evangelical prophet Jeremiah Johnson apologizes for predicting Trump's re-election and says he's dismantling his ministry

    The pro-Trump evangelist has publicly apologized for his prophecy that Trump would be re-elected in 2021.

  • Duke is done. Passed over by NCAA, Blue Devils basketball won’t play in NIT.

    Blue Devils miss NCAA tournament since 1995

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • Taylor Swift wore a semi-sheer minidress covered in flowers for the Grammys red carpet

    Taylor Swift's floral dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta. She completed the look with strappy sandals and rosy makeup.

  • Billie Eilish said winning the Grammy for record of the year is 'embarrassing' and dedicated her speech to Megan Thee Stallion

    The 19-year-old won her seventh Grammy Award on Sunday for "Everything I Wanted." It was her second time in a row winning record of the year.

  • AstraZeneca's lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval: document

    AstraZeneca's new aim to supply 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end of March hinges on the bloc's drug regulator approving supplies from a factory in the Netherlands, an internal document showed. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses. The new lower target, which confirmed an earlier report from Reuters, is not guaranteed as it depends on a vaccine factory in Leiden run by subcontractor Halix getting the regulatory approval, the internal document dated March 10 showed.

  • Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

    The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday. Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ronaldo hat trick takes him 'top of the world'

    Cristiano Ronaldo acclaimed himself to be “top of the World’s goalscoring list” after getting a hat trick on Sunday, while Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated the Juventus forward for surpassing his official tally of goals. The 36-year-old Ronaldo hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A to take his total to 770 career goals for club and country. “There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his (Pelé’s) games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception,” Ronaldo wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.

  • Billie Eilish makes Grammy history again, wins for ‘No Time to Die’ from still-unreleased James Bond film

    Billie Eilish has scored another historic Grammy victory, winning the best visual-media song award for “No Time to Die” from the pandemic-delayed James Bond flick of the same name. It marked the first time the Grammy has gone to a theme song from a still unreleased movie. In the past, songs were disqualified if Grammy voters couldn’t also watch the movies they were written to accompany. Eilish ...

  • Taylor Swift shows love for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in Grammys speech

    She writes popular songs, not to mention clever acceptance speeches.

  • Jordan Spieth and his caddie fought like an old married couple after a shot at The Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller have been through a lot together, and it shows in the way they communicate on the course.

  • The royal family is back to business as usual, sending a clear message about where their priorities lie after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

    After Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton promoted mental health in schools, and the Queen celebrated science education.