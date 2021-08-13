Afghanistan pullout: Biden's biggest call yet - will it be his most calamitous?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Sopel - North America editor
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Refugee in Kabul
Refugee in Kabul

If you like neat lines, tidiness and admire symmetry, what's not to like about the decision of Joe Biden to pull American combat troops out of Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 - exactly 20 years on from 9/11?

In modern day America it often feels that all roads lead back to 9/11; the single most defining - and scarring - event since Pearl Harbor: the surprise attack by the Japanese on America's Pacific fleet, which would ultimately bring America into World War Two.

And so it was that 9/11 led to this country's longest military encounter. The attack on the Twin Towers, the plane that flew into the Pentagon, and the one that crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, were initially the spur for a surge of US nationalism. Young people - in fact people of all ages - were going along to armed forces recruitment offices wanting to sign up. America had come under attack; these patriots wanted to fight to defend the country the "land of the free", and seek revenge on those who would do the US harm.

And don't mistake this for some kind of kneejerk jingoism. It wasn't that. I knew many people - not just Americans - who were of a liberal bent and had been no great fans of all the doings of the US of A but who have a visceral sense this was a moment where you had to pick your team.

Were you on the side of the rule of law, free and fair elections, due process, sexual equality, universal education? Or were you on the side of those who would fly planes into buildings, or would stone people to death, or throw homosexuals off of buildings, or deny girls schooling? If that seems a massive over-simplification, maybe it is - but in the devastating aftermath of 9/11, that is how it seemed to many.

Biden makes a surprise visit to Afghanistan as vice-president in 2011
Biden makes a surprise visit to Afghanistan as vice-president in 2011

But by 2016 it was one of the factors that led to Donald Trump's election: the weariness of the "endless wars" as candidate Trump would refer to the quagmires of Afghanistan and Iraq; the wariness of America being able to act as the world's policeman.

Americans understandably wanted to pull up the drawbridge, bring the troops home, leave it to the people in those countries to sort out their own problems, and finally give up on the idea that a US model of liberal democracy was an exportable commodity that could be imposed. The liberal interventionist crusade was over.

Trump, if he had won last November, would have pulled out US troops, probably quicker. Although Joe Biden inherited Trump's promise to withdraw, in policy terms the easiest thing would have been to continue to sign the cheques to pay for American servicemen and women to stay in Afghanistan for another year. And then another. And another after that.

The political pressure was by no means overwhelming. If anything, the reverse. The defence top brass, the foreign policy establishment, America's allies abroad thought anything other than the status quo would be reckless. But one question was gnawing at the new president, and it was the one posed by Hillel the Elder back in biblical times: "If not now, then when?"

Biden - who advised President Barack Obama not to send more troops in 2009 but lost the argument - went with now, in what could be the most consequential single decision of his presidency.

When 9/11 happened I was the BBC's Paris Correspondent, reporting on Eurotunnel's attempt to force the closure of a Red Cross refugee centre called Sangatte - where many of the world's storm-tossed refugees and migrants congregated before making the final leg of the journey to the UK.

I was driving to Calais when I got a call from a colleague telling me to stop at nearest service station to watch TV, and see what was unfolding.

We didn't know what would happen next - or where we would end up. One year into the optimism of a new millennium, there was a narrative and it wasn't a happy one - the war on terror, a clash of civilisations, call it what you will. At the time the two stories could not have been more different, but a lot of the bedraggled people we met on the roads around Calais were from Afghanistan fleeing Taliban rule.

It's worth remembering why the US, UK and others went into Afghanistan. The Taliban had - in effect - become a finishing school for Islamist terrorists wanting to wage Jihad against the west. Al-Qaeda wannabes were going into the country to train for holy war. The 9/11 terrorists had honed their skills and hatched their plot there. Removing the Taliban and tackling al-Qaeda became critical for global security.

Within a few weeks of 9/11, I was in northern Afghanistan, travelling via Delhi and then Dushanbe in Tajikistan to get there. We were moving with the US and UK-backed Northern Alliance troops as they pushed the Taliban out.

Ousting the Taliban was considered a global priority 20 years ago, writes the author (right)
Ousting the Taliban was considered a global priority 20 years ago, writes the author (right)

Our first day was spent travelling from Khoja Bahauddin, then the Northern Alliance HQ along a road where the Taliban had killed a number of journalists in an ambush two days earlier. After one night we ended up in a town called Taleqan. It had fallen the night before we arrived. One of the iconic shots was of a girls-school classroom that had become a weapons dump for Taliban rockets that in their hasty retreat they had left behind.

The stubborn last stronghold was Kunduz - a vital communication corridor sitting between Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif and then further north to the border with Uzbekistan.

Now both Taleqan and Kunduz have come back under Taliban control, with a third of the country's regional capitals now under their control.

And that raises a super-uncomfortable question for Joe Biden and his "if not now, then when" policy.

Twenty years on and so many lives lost, and so many billions of dollars spent, what was it for? What's been achieved? What do you say to the families of all those servicemen killed by the Taliban now that the US is giving up? What's to stop terror groups from re-establishing their jihad training camps? At the UN Security Council hearing last Friday it was reported that up to 20 different terror groups, involving thousands of foreign fighters were already fighting with Taliban forces.

A military outpost in Afghanistan
The regions where Jon travelled are now back under Taliban control

Am sure as I am writing this more families will be packing up their possessions fearful of what Taliban control will mean, perhaps heading to Calais and then the UK. Will the girls' schools return to become weapons storage facilities again?

The scars of 9/11 are clear everywhere - thousands of servicemen have come back with prosthetic limbs and disturbed minds. Suicide rates have been rising. Families have lost loved ones. On America's streets are men with red plastic beer cups begging for loose change, many of them with signs saying they are veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Afghan war - the basics

US-led forces toppled the Taliban: In 2001 US-led forces overthrew Afghanistan's Taliban rulers after the 9/11 attacks masterminded by al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was based there.

Twenty years of occupation and military operations followed: The US and allies oversaw elections and built up Afghan security forces, but the Taliban continued to launch attacks.

Eventually the US made a deal with the Taliban: They would pull out if the militants agreed not to host terrorist groups. But talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government failed. US-led forces withdrew this year and the Taliban have now retaken most of the country.

The desire to stay at home and shut yourself away from a troubling world is completely understandable. There is no surprise that "America First" as a slogan had such resonance. George W Bush was not advocating that back in 2001 - but there were no US troops in Afghanistan or Iraq then. And that didn't keep America safe when early that morning, across those gin-clear blue skies passenger aeroplanes were hijacked and became al-Qaeda-guided missiles, flying into their targets killing thousands of people doing nothing more provocative than going about their daily lives.

There's also a difference between enforcing your will as the world's policeman, and being a peacekeeper. Thousands of American troops are still stationed in South Korea - even though the Korean war was 70 years ago. The calculation of successive US presidents has been that a tense peace is better than a hot war or a destabilised region.

Joe Biden was hoping his decision would result in headlines like "Afghan War Ends" or "America's longest war is over". But twenty years on, and the Taliban now re-establishing control with all that could flow from that, might historians in future judge that the twentieth anniversary marked the start of the second Afghan war?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former US ambassador to Afghanistan blames Trump for the resurgence of the Taliban

    The Taliban have been gaining ground in Afghanistan as US troops withdraw from the country after 20 years.

  • Afghanistan’s Second-Largest City Falls to Taliban, as Insurgents Make Rapid Advance

    The assault on Kandahar carried symbolic weight because it is the birthplace of the Taliban, from where founder Mullah Omar began conquering Afghanistan.

  • Taliban capture two major Afghan cities, Kandahar and Herat

    While Kabul itself isn't directly under threat yet, the losses and the battles elsewhere further tighten the grip of a resurgent Taliban, who are estimated to now hold over two-thirds of the country and continue to press their offensive.

  • Texas state senator ends 15-hour filibuster over Republican voting bill

    A Texas state senator ended a 15-hour filibuster Thursday in Democrats’ latest defiance over new voting restrictions, but it only delayed Republicans, who went on to approve a version of the sweeping elections bill just minutes after she wearily left the floor.

  • Man linked to Oath Keepers militia pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charge

    An 18th person with links to the far right Oath Keepers militia accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has been added to an indictment and pleaded not guilty on Friday. Brian Ulrich, 43, of Guyton, Georgia, who was arrested on Aug. 9, faces three riot charges, including conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. On Jan. 6, supporters of then-President Donald Trump sought to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory and stormed the building.

  • How to Make a Watermelon Margarita: 3 Surefire Recipes for This Refreshing Classic

    You're not too cool for this. You know you want it.

  • Kathy Hochul: Who is New York's first female governor?

    The history-making Democrat will take the role after Andrew Cuomo resigned over harassment claims.

  • US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures hit record highs after Disney's strong earnings

    The Dow and the S&P 500 futures inched to record highs on Friday after Walt Disney's forecast-beating results, while signs of cooling inflation and a strong recovery in corporate earnings kept the indexes on track for a second straight week of gains. Disney jumped 5.4% in premarket trading after it topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly earnings as its streaming services picked up more customers than expected and pandemic-hit U.S. theme parks returned to profitability.

  • Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson considers pursuing NFL career

    Gable Steveson, the heavyweight wrestler who just won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is considering the NFL. In response to a gambling site that is laying odds on what Steveson will do next, Steveson tweeted that the smart money is on signing with an NFL team. “I would hope one day I can [more]

  • What 40 iconic actors looked like when they were in their 20s

    From Betty White to Harrison Ford, some big-name stars have been in the industry for a very long time and viewers have watched them evolve.

  • ‘All for nothing’: Injured British veterans react to collapse of Afghanistan

    There are a lot of “broken hearts in the British Army”, injured veterans have said after the withdrawal of Nato forces’ has seen Afghanistan fall further to the Taliban.

  • The distressing, dysfunctional politics of a world with endless COVID

    Get ready for more of the same, only worse

  • Bitter blow: UK's former hub in Afghanistan taken by Taliban

    For a large chunk of the past 20 years, British troops fought hard to ensure that the southern Afghanistan province of Helmand did not fall into the hands of the Taliban. Confirmation Friday that the Taliban had captured Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, had particular resonance in Britain. The vast majority of the U.K.'s 457 casualties occurred in the province as British troops fought with American and allied NATO forces.

  • Indonesia apologizes over manhandling of Nigerian diplomat

    Indonesia's Foreign Ministry apologized Thursday for the manhandling of a Nigerian diplomat and announced it had launched a formal investigation of the incident. Nigeria earlier this week recalled its ambassador to Indonesia and summoned Indonesia's ambassador in Abuja for talks after a leaked video of Saturday's incident went viral on social media and prompted outrage. The video shows three Indonesian immigration officials pinning the diplomat, whose name has not been released, into the back seat of a moving vehicle.

  • Jamie Spears Agrees to Resign as Britney’s Conservator

    Bruno Vincent/GettyBritney Spears’ father Jamie will step down as the conservator of her estate, a victory for the pop star in her high-profile battle over the legal arrangement that controls much of her life.Jamie Spears’ lawyers wrote in court filings first reported by TMZ, “Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though

  • COVID pushes Cuba’s health system near collapse. U.S. wants to send vaccines.

    Stories of patients dying of COVID-19, without access to oxygen, other life-saving treatments or even a bed in a hospital are now coming out of Cuba as the country has become a global pandemic hot spot with the fourth-highest rate of infections per person in the world.

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • Sonders on inflation: ‘the base effects are getting behind us’

    Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss her thoughts on inflation in the current market.

  • Major wildfires threatening towns in Montana, California

    Wildfires in Montana threatened rural towns and ranchland, and victims of a California blaze returned to their incinerated town even as the region faced another round of dangerous weather. Firefighters and residents have scrambled to save hundreds of homes as flames advance across the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana. An evacuation order was lifted Friday morning for about 600 people in and around the town of Ashland, just east of the reservation, signaling progress on the blaze that had burned out of control since Sunday.

  • Fauci expects more children to contract virus

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans can expect to see more children infected with the coronavirus as the highly transmissible delta variant extends its hold across the country. (Aug. 12)