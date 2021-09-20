'Until everyone had enough': Residents describe the role of 'Street Justice' in area gun violence

Sep. 20—When James "JayJay" Smith, Jr., was killed last year, his friends and family expressed their grief through a series of rap songs, but what came out sounded more like a plot for revenge.

"We can't get you back, we gon' spin the bin," artist, JMoney, sings in his song "JayJay." Spin the bin is a term referring to driving up and down the same block looking for a target.

"We can't get the killer, we gon' kill his kin ... Long live JayJay. Y'all know we comin, y'all know we comin."

In another song, "LL JayJay," artist TMoe points an assault rifle at the camera while delivering his lines.

"Whether they wrong or they right, they know I'm gonna hunt them down...If a [expletive] told on you and stole from you, that beef still around."

While JayJay's family dismisses the raps as "all talk," they can't deny their thirst for justice.

They believe members of the Manor Boys gang shot him nine times on June 24, 2020, but they still don't understand why, when they'd never had problems with the gang before.

"Now we do," they said.

"That beef still around."

Whether anyone has made good on the raps is unknown, police said. A suspect has not been identified in 19-year-old JayJay's killing.

But the mere threat of retaliation is indicative of the "street justice" mentality that seems to be driving area gun violence.

Residents don't believe in sending a killer to prison, family after family stressed in conversations with The Blade; they believe in getting even. It's a sort of warped Golden Rule to do unto others exactly what they do to you.

"I really, truly believe that," former Lil Heads gang member Dominique Roberts, 30, said from Warren Correctional Institution, where he's serving 40 years to life for the 2019 shooting death of Tyler Carr. "It's like the saying, 'What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.' So I feel if it happens in the street, it stays in the street."

'Eye for an eye'

It used to be believed that phrases like "snitches get stitches" kept witnesses from identifying suspects or cooperating with police because there seemed to be some truth to it. Those who tattled often found themselves the next victim.

After Roberts was featured in The Blade's 2013 award-winning series mapping the city's gang territories, he said he received threats for appearing to snitch on area gangs.

"One thing you don't do is give information to any law enforcement about anything," Roberts said. "That's No. 1; that's street law: you say nothing, you don't know nothing."

But it's not just working in cahoots with police that's the problem, he explained. If an offender is sent behind bars, it deprives their victim's family of their perceived right to retaliate. It deprives them of street justice.

"If I want to forgive you, I forgive you," Roberts explained. "If I want to act on it, I'll act on it."

It's their choice, he said.

Though he denies his involvement in Mr. Carr's death and plans to appeal his conviction, he says he understands why Mr. Carr's mother didn't seem satisfied at his own sentencing. He remembers her criticizing how he and his fellow defendants can still enjoy food, call their moms, watch TV, and see their children while in prison. Her son cannot.

"So in so many words she was telling the judge to kill us — eye for an eye. It's no different than keeping it in the streets," he said. "I could have got on death row for this. Put a needle in me, y'all just killed me. Eye for an eye."

Roberts felt the same way after fellow Lil Heads gang member Justin Smith was shot to death in 2011. Though a Lucas County grand jury quickly exonerated his shooter, Martrece Dobson, citing self-defense, the streets didn't, Roberts said.

"The only justice for him was revenge. Period," Roberts said. "What happened to him had to happen to the person who did it."

And it did, eventually.

Dobson was shot to death on Oct. 24, 2018, though it's still unclear what motivated the shooting — suspect Rashad Gaines is awaiting his second murder trial on Oct. 24, after his first ended in a hung jury.

Seeking justice

Toledo police could not put a number on how many of the city's homicides stem from retaliation, but Sgt. Mel Stachura with the gang task force estimated that at least half of the drive-by shootings into area homes "would be retaliation or to send a message."

Residents don't deny it.

After 18-year-old Glenn "Geezy" Scurles, Jr., was inadvertently killed in a drive-by shooting, his family wanted revenge on the man responsible, but "we couldn't kill him," his sister, Jasmine Tucker admitted, matter-of-factly.

Traditionally, she said, retaliation falls to the men in the family, but Geezy had six sisters. They didn't feel capable of executing street justice, not without putting their children in danger. So they took what they could get: Their cousin, a Gear Gang Crips member, testified against the shooters.

"We went to the police because we had to go to the police," Ms. Tucker said. "Going to the police is snitchin' to Black people. You're not supposed to go to the police, you're supposed to keep it in the streets. But with our incident, we had to go for justice."

Another option is to settle the score some other way, like through a bribe, according to Quentin "Ski-lo" Carrington.

He knows families that have offered witnesses or victims up to $10,000 not to show up in court to testify against an offender.

"Around here," he said, "people take the money."

Personally, he says his family didn't see the need for any of that after his brother, Christopher "Big Wax" Carrington, was shot and killed last year.

Video evidence quickly put 15-year-old Tacarie Cunningham behind bars, preventing any retaliation, but after talking to Cunningham's family Ski-lo said they didn't feel the need for revenge. Cunningham wasn't targeting Wax, Ski-lo said, he was aiming at a man who is suspected, but not charged, in the 2017 shooting death of Cunningham's older brother.

"I really ain't even mad at him for that, for real. He young," Ski-lo said.

Police aren't buying it.

"There's been plenty of retaliation," following Wax's death, Sergeant Stachura said. "Now, I can't say victims were struck, but there's been a lot of back and forth shooting between two groups."

The week after Wax was killed, his oldest son was shot in the arm in a drive-by shooting that Ski-lo says was unrelated to the father's death. Six months later, another son was injured in a shooting that killed his 15-year-old friend Tyler Jackson. The young Jackson's friend, Tayshaun Smith-Davis, 14, was shot and killed the next month.

The sergeant declined to say whether the shootings are connected, citing the ongoing investigations.

'Until everyone had enough'

None of the residents seemed hopeful that the cycle of revenge will ever end. They've lived by the code for too long, they say.

But it dawned on Roberts in prison that if something doesn't change, his five children may have to answer for his crimes some day. He parroted one of the tenets of street justice recited in JayJay's memorial rap: 'We can't get the killer, we gon' kill his kin.'

"I don't want what's been going on in the streets to happen to them, so calling for an end to street justice is a must," Roberts said.

"Who it's going to start with, I don't know," he continued. "It's going to go until people are tired. Until everyone had enough of it."

First Published September 20, 2021, 7:00am