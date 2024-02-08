Until parents are held accountable, youth violence will only get worse | Letters

We expects parents, actually, we require parents to take care of their children. This includes having their children do the right thing. By far and away, most parents are doing this, but there are some who aren’t.

The parents in Oxford, Michigan are being charged for involuntary manslaughter associated with the killing of students by their son. This is a step in the right direction. In a similar fashion, parent accountability could also be applied to the parents of the young teenagers who assaulted someone downtown on Jan. 24 and the shootings by children in the downtown area over the past several months. The schools and community can help to address these problems, but the onus really comes down to the parents.

Until parents are accountable for their children, we will continue to have these problems, and it will only get worse.

Rick Tremblay, Blue Ash

Debt-ridden Americans know the truth about the economy

For those who say that inflation is abating and that the economy is on the mend, consider this. Americans held more than $1.05 trillion on their credit cards in the third quarter of 2023, a record that will only be surpassed when the fourth quarter results are released. If you're one of those buried in debt, when the pundits say that things are improving, you'll know the truth.

Robert Bishop, Edgewood, Ky.

Fracking will harm us all, even those greedy enough to allow it

Regarding, "Ohio law keeps park fracking bids secret," (Feb. 6): Thank you for letting us know that our state government is once again supporting corporations over citizens’ right to know. This should not be a surprise, but it's important to understand how destructive fracking is. The chemicals used in this destructive process are harmful and, sometimes, not even disclosed. Who wants that in our state parks where we go for recreation, relaxation, renewal and enjoyment of the natural world, some of the only larger, protected spaces? And the parks provide so many free services like carbon sequestration and improved air quality. Will this be added to the park websites − come watch us frack your park! This proposed fracking would harm us all, even those greedy enough to allow it. Check out saveohioparks.org.

Deborah Jordan, East Price Hill

Show some compassion, Sen. Vance. Vote for expanded Child Tax Credit

The Expanded Child Tax Credit passed the U.S. House of Representatives − with a very bipartisan vote. Currently, there are not enough votes in the Senate to pass. This tax credit will lift 16 million children out of poverty conditions. While Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has been in the forefront of this, Sen. J.D. Vance is on the fence. How can anyone stand against helping working families get a leg up over the poverty line? Come on, Senator Vance. Show some compassion.

Teresa Phillips, Westwood

