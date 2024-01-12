Until you visit US-Mexico border, you'll never understand immigration crisis | Letters

I've never been a one-issue voter (like so many abortion rights folks are today), but changing times have forced me to rethink that. The decision was actually made for me because, when my husband and I visited a Texas town about 80 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border for a family wedding, I saw up close and personal what our "open borders" policy is doing to our country. Following the wedding, the bride's family was putting their house on the market because the influx of illegals has dramatically changed the dynamics of their town. The local hospital and social services personnel are overwhelmed, and crime has increased ten-fold in the past year. Multiply this by the scores of small border towns in Texas and Arizona, and what you've got is total chaos brought on by the Biden administration. Until you visit one of these towns, you'll never understand it, so take a trip there, Mr. President, and see if you can find one citizen who likes your "new "America."

Debbie Michaels, Liberty Township

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Biden's US-Mexico border policy changed me into a one-issue voter