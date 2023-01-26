Untimely death under investigation in Willimantic

Jan. 25—WILLIMANTIC — As of Tuesday afternoon, members of the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad were still investigating an untimely death in Willimantic that was reported Monday morning.

According to a press release issued by state police, Willimantic Police responded to a report of an untimely death at a residence on Aspen Place shortly before 11 am.

State police said an adult male was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

State police are withholding the name of the individual pending positive identification and next- ofkin notification.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public," state police said in a press release issued early Tuesday afternoon. " The investigation remains active and ongoing and this is all of the information available for release at this time."

State police and Willimantic police were at the scene for many hours.

According to state police, the Windham County State's Attorney's office personnel initially requested that members of the major crime squad assist with processing the scene.

Eventually, however, detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime Squad assumed the investigation at the request of the Windham County state's attorney's office.

In an e- mail Tuesday, Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak deferred comment about the incident to the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Squad.

Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said a Windham Community Memorial Hospital paramedic arrived at the scene before Willimantic EMS personnel and released the EMS personnel.

He said the incident was reported at 27 Aspen Place.

Personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified of the death and responded to the scene to investigate.

The deceased individual was transported to the medical examiner's office for further investigation.

Follow Michelle Warren on Twitter — @mwarrentc