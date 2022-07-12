Untimely death in Vernon

Jul. 12—VERNON — Police are investigating an "untimely" death that was called in Tuesday morning in the area of Park West Drive.

Lt. Robert Marra said police received a call at around 9:45 a.m. regarding the death of an individual, but could not provide any information on the deceased.

Marra said police are currently investigating the circumstances of the death.

Those at the scene reported that the deceased was a woman. Her cat also was found dead, as well, they said.

