Untreatable ‘superbug’ fungus spreading in two Dallas-area hospitals, CDC says

U.S. health officials said Thursday they have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two Dallas-area hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fungus, Candida auris, is a harmful form of yeast that is considered dangerous to hospital and nursing home patients with serious medical problems. It is most deadly when it enters the bloodstream, heart or brain. Outbreaks in health care facilities have been spurred when the fungus spread through patient contact or on contaminated surfaces.

Officials have not publicly identified which two hospitals have been affected. Some patients at the Dallas-area hospitals had “invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications,” the Associated Press reported.

“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said the CDC’s Dr. Meghan Lyman.

In past cases, patients have been resistant to drugs used to treat the infection, but scientists concluded the resistance to the drugs formed during treatment. In this case, the health officials said the fungus did spread from person to person.

But the general public does not need to worry, said Dr. Beth Kassanoff-Piper, president of the Dallas County medical society.

“It is a fungus that really can cause problems in people who have a lot of underlying health conditions,” said Kassanoff-Piper.

If you are going to visit someone in the hospital who may be at greater risk of getting the fungus, be diligent about washing your hands, Kassanoff-Piper said.

An outbreak of the “superbug” also has been reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home.

A cluster of 22 cases in the two Dallas-area hospitals included two with resistance to all medications, the CDC said. Those cases were seen from January to April. Out of five people who were fully resistant to treatment, three died — two Texas patients and one in Washington.

Lyman said both are ongoing outbreaks and that additional infections have been identified since April. But those added numbers were not reported.

The most common symptoms of the fungal infection are a fever and chills that don’t improve after antibiotic treatment, according to the CDC. Lab tests are needed to confirm the diagnosis.