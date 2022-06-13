'Untrue' claim leveled at video of Naples man arrested in Jan. 6 attack, played at hearing

A video showing Christopher Worrell, a Collier County member of the Proud Boys, played before a Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is cropped and untrue, several sources close to Worrell claim.

Additionally, a second superseding federal indictment has been filed against the East Naples resident accused of attacking police officers with pepper spray gel during the Jan. 6 riot.

In March 2021 Worrell was taken into federal custody after FBI agents executed a search and arrest warrant at his Collier County home. He was released in November to await court action.

More: Chris Worrell makes first public comment on Jan. 6 role, says he's a 'political prisoner'

More: Judge clears East Naples man charged in Capitol insurrection on release violation

More: Feds: East Naples man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection violated terms of his release

Committee hearings on the insurrection continue Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the House Office Building in Washington, D.C. The hearings are normally aired live on various national networks and online.

Thursday night a video shown during the first of eight hearings being held by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot showed Worrell as well as others who stormed the building, attacked police officers, broke building windows and wreaked other damage at the Capitol.

A clip from a video played Thursday night at a hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 included a clip showing East Naples resident Christopher Worrell as part of a group of Proud Boys members at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The clip showing Worrell was described Thursday as part of "previously unseen material" by committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Mississippi).

However, Worrell's court-approved custodian, Trish Priller, who said she was speaking for herself and not for Worrell, said the video was cropped and "untrue."

Priller, who directed further questions to Worrell's Tampa lawyer Alex Stavrou, added: "All videos that night were cropped and there will be a major drop coming this week with proof."

Stavrou also said that the video used for the Congressional Jan. 6 “production” was in fact cropped and edited.

Story continues

"The video showing Mr. Worrell is an untruth and incomplete edit purposely done for the purposes of spreading misstatements and falsehoods and trying to control public opinion about Mr. Worrell and others who were at January 6 so as to portray them in a false light," the attorney said.

Stavrou said Sunday that his client's U.S. District Court matter is pending.

"The Government has filed a superseding indictment against him which will be arraigned on Friday," Stavrou said. "He has not been charged with sedition, nor is there any expectation he will."

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Worrell is due in court Fridayfor arraignment on the second superseding indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on June 1.

Several new violations were added to the existing ones in the 15-count second superseding indictment from a grand jury sworn in Feb. 14.

A photo included in a motion from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia allegedly shows Christopher Worrell spraying pepper spray gel toward law enforcement officers outside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2020.

Added were obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Worrell's second superseding indictment also added the name of Daniel Scott of Bradenton as a defendant.

In April, Worrell made a tearful plea to Collier County commissioners at their regular meeting, calling himself a "political prisoner" whose civil rights have been violated when he was charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

The appearance was the first comment he had made in public following his release from federal custody to home detention late last year, citing medical conditions and the need for specialized treatment.

It was not clear whether he was authorized to speak at the County Commission meeting in person.

Stavrou issued a statement after the hearing: "Mr. Worrell was granted fair conditions of release by the Court. Conditions which include allowing essential medical care, and Mr. Worrell will be involved in such medical care for the near distant future. There are no known prohibitions against Mr. Worrell seeking an audience with his publicly elected officials. Mr. Worrell will not be providing comment nor will Trish be doing so on his behalf."

Priller said Worrell is under a curfew status and is allowed to leave the house.

“Nothing says he can’t talk to people,” she said. “He just can’t speak to the media.”

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man charged in insurrection seen in video at Jan. 6 hearing