Unum Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: In Line With Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$12.0b (flat on FY 2021).

  • Net income: US$1.31b (up 60% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 11% (up from 6.9% in FY 2021).

  • EPS: US$6.55 (up from US$4.04 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Unum Group Meets Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) was also in line with analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.1% growth forecast for the Insurance industry in the US.

Performance of the American Insurance industry.

The company's shares are up 4.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Unum Group that we have uncovered.

