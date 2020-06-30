Unum Group to release second quarter 2020 results and host conference call

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its second quarter 2020 results July 28, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company's website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com.

Members of Unum Group senior management will host a conference call Wednesday, July 29, at 8 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results of operations for the second quarter. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment by dialing the appropriate number.

For callers in the U.S. and Canada: 800-353-6461, conference ID 6771105

For International callers: 334-323-0501

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website in a listen-only mode. It is recommended that interested parties access the webcast approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The company will maintain a replay of the call on its website through Wednesday, August 5. Interested parties may access the replay by dialing the appropriate number.

For callers in the U.S. toll free: 888-203-1112

For callers in the U.S./International toll:719-457-0820

Conference ID 6771105

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12 billion in 2019 and paid $7.5 billion in benefits.

