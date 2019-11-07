Is Unum Group's (NYSE:UNM) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

In 2015 Rick McKenney was appointed CEO of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Rick McKenney's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Unum Group has a market capitalization of US$6.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$9.9m over the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.0m. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$4.0b to US$12b, and the median CEO total compensation was US$6.8m.

As you can see, Rick McKenney is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Unum Group is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Unum Group, below.

Is Unum Group Growing?

Unum Group has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 9.3% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 2.5%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Unum Group Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 19% over three years, some Unum Group shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Unum Group pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently to impress us, over the last three years. Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Unum Group (free visualization of insider trades).

