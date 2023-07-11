Unused corner of NYC building becomes $2,300/month apartment: ‘Glorified dungeon apartment’

In The Know by Yahoo

New York City is known for its interesting housing arrangements and steep prices.

But one TikTok, uploaded by New York rental company (@rentnewyork), shows just how much money local landlords can stand to make from any small bit of available space — even if it’s, as one commenter described it, a “glorified dungeon apartment.”

Now, much like the renter who asked TikTok if her basement unit could legally be considered an apartment, people are calling into question this snug apartment tucked away beside the building’s laundry room.

The realtor in the video explains that the first-floor apartment is a way to take advantage of “unused space” in the building.

The first floor houses the foyer, elevator and apartment laundry room, but a small corner near the laundry area was not in use — so a team transformed it into an apartment.

For $2,300, a tenant can rent the corner apartment, which includes an open kitchen area with new appliances, a full bathroom and a small bedroom.

Builders situated the ceilings and windows higher than normal since it’s the first floor, but all in all, the realtor dubbed it a “pretty good location.”

Commenters, however, did not seem as impressed with the space or the price.

“So for $2300 you get the noise from the elevator and the heat of the laundry room. Sweet,” wrote @robif3232.

Meanwhile, @2468135790tk dubbed the space a “glorified dungeon apartment.”

“This is scary,” noted @evaydahmoe.

“Hold up, $2300 for a forgotten corner?” observed @ibelieveinunicornsb****, adding a laughing emoji for effect. “Why would anyone rent anything in NY?!”

“I’m familiar with the limitations of apartments in ny, but this one is downright depressing,” said @jillmarie201.

Of course, as with any housing market, the price is relative to factors like location, demand, available inventory and the price of living.

Many commenters took to comparing the price of this unused corner space apartment with what they pay in their respective living areas, and the differences were sometimes very vast.

“I pay $665 in Wisconsin,” said @craigburke286.

“U can get 2 apartments in VA for $2300!” added @devildogusmc4.

“One month in that apartment…is what I pay 8 months in a 4 bedroom house in West Virginia…what is wrong with this world,” wrote @hoffman545550.

“I have a 3400 sq foot home with a pool on 2 acres with privacy for $2300. I could never live in the city,” noted @kellernct.

Opinions and relative pricing aside, @zahmen90909 summed up what will more than likely happen to this New York apartment:

“Someone is gonna rent it just watch lol”

