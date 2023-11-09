Unusual blizzards hit China's northeast

STORY: Authorities in Harbin, the capital city of Heilongjiang province, deployed 105,000 personnel and 20,000 sets of snow removal machinery to clean up the streets, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Heavy snowfall paralysed dozens of expressway tolls, and disrupted 14 high-speed train services in Jilin province, according to CCTV.

Snowfall in northeast China was expected to ease in next few days while blizzards could continue in north-central Xinjiang, CCTV said.