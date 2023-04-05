Unusual cargo found along Florida beach, cops say. Then two more reports came in

Someone strolling along the beach in Florida spotted an unusual package nestled in the sand — and they weren’t the only one, police said.

Three bricks of cocaine have washed up on different beaches in Walton County over a couple of days, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The first call came in on Tuesday, April 3, deputies said. A person at Miramar Beach spotted a package of the drugs wrapped in plastic, according to the release. Deputies took the package in to be destroyed.

The second call came later that day to Gulfview Heights, according to the sheriff’s office. Again, deputies found a brick of cocaine lying on the shore after a person had told a lifeguard about the package. The cocaine was “wrapped in a bio bag and was black in color with a logo sticker on the outside,” the release said.

The third report came on April 4, according to the sheriff’s office. Another caller reported a package at Grayton Beach State Park, which was wrapped with a different logo.

Finding drugs along beaches is not uncommon, according to the sheriff’s office, and if anyone sees something suspicious, they are urged to call 850-892-8111 and not attempt to grab or open it.

The Coast Guard was informed of the trio of packages along the beaches, and the local narcotics unit is investigating the incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.

Walton County is about 60 miles northwest of Panama City.

Elusive blood-sucking fish washes ashore in Netherlands. Take a look — if you dare

Monstrosity pushed ashore by 2018’s Hurricane Florence hauled off Outer Banks beach

16-year-old vanishes in waves while swimming at NC beach with friends, reports say

Gathering of great white sharks — some 13 feet long — tracked off NC’s Outer Banks