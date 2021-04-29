An unusual coalition as Supreme Court rules for immigrant

In this June 29, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK SHERMAN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An unusual coalition of Supreme Court justices joined Thursday to rule in favor of an immigrant fighting deportation in a case that the court said turned on the meaning of the shortest word, “a.”

By a 6-3 vote, the court sided with Agusto Niz-Chavez, a Guatemalan immigrant who has been in the United States since 2005. Eight years later, he received a notice to appear at a deportation hearing but this notice did not include a date or time. Two months after that, a second notice instructed him when and where to show up.

By sending notice of a deportation hearing, the government can stop the clock on immigrants hoping to show they have been in the United States for at least 10 straight years. The 10-year mark makes it easier under federal law to ask to be allowed to remain in the country.

The court was deciding whether immigration officials had to include all the relevant information in a single notice.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in his majority opinion that they do, criticizing the government's “notice by installment."

Two other conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett, signed on, as did the court's three liberal members, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. The case was argued in November during the Trump administration.

“Anyone who has applied for a passport, filed for Social Security benefits, or sought a license understands the government’s affinity for forms. Make a mistake or skip a page? Go back and try again, sometimes with a penalty for the trouble. But it turns out the federal government finds some of its forms frustrating too,” Gorsuch wrote.

A 1996 immigration law specifies "a notice to appear” for people the government wants to deport, Gorsuch said.

“At first blush, a notice to appear might seem to be just that — a single document containing all the information an individual needs to know about his removal hearing. But, the government says, supplying so much information in a single form is too taxing. It needs more flexibility, allowing its officials to provide information in separate mailings (as many as they wish) over time (as long as they find convenient),” he wrote.

Gorsuch acknowledged that a lot seemed to be hanging on one word, but he said the court's role is to make sure the executive branch does not exceed the power Congress gave it.

“Interpreting the phrase ‘a notice to appear’ to require a single notice — rather than 2 or 20 documents — does just that,” he wrote.

In dissent, Justice Brett Kavanaugh — an appointee of President Donald Trump along with Gorsuch and Barrett — called Gorsuch's conclusion “rather perplexing as a matter of statutory interpretation and common sense."

Kavanaugh pointed out that Niz-Chavez had adequate notice because he showed up at his hearing with a lawyer. “Niz-Chavez received written notice of the charges and all the required information, including the time and place of his hearing,” Kavanaugh wrote, in an opinion that was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito.

Receiving the first notice without a hearing date “affords the noncitizen more time to prepare a defense. And a noncitizen suffers no prejudice from receiving notice in two documents rather than one, as Niz-Chavez’s case amply demonstrates,” Kavanaugh wrote.

It wasn't the first time the two former law clerks to now-retired Justice Anthony Kennedy and alumni of Georgetown Preparatory School in suburban Maryland have been on opposite sides of a case.

Last year, Gorsuch wrote the court's opinion that held federal law bars workplace discrimination against LGBTQ people. Kavanaugh dissented.

Recommended Stories

  • Oregon Man Allegedly Threatens to Kill Asian Father and Sexually Assault Son in Grocery Store

    A man in Oregon was charged with bias crimes after he allegedly threatened an Asian man and his young son at a grocery store. Adam Christopher Graham, 35, is accused of harassing a father and son who were about to pay for their groceries at Fred Meyer in Scappoose on April 24, KPIC reported. Based on court documents, the victims were by the self-checkout aisle when Graham threatened to not only slit the man’s throat but also kidnap and sexually assault his son.

  • Dem Nebraska State Senator Says He’ll Abandon School Choice When Colleagues Send Their Kids to Public School

    During a speech before the Nebraska legislature, Democratic state senator Justin Wayne promised to vote against a school choice bill if his colleagues agreed to send their kids to the public school system. “I will vote to kill this bill if you send your kids to one of the kid’s schools in my district that we’re waiting to turn around,” Wayne offered to the lawmakers. Wayne, who is black, acknowledged that he struggled with the issue and rejected a school choice bill his freshman year in the Nebraska chamber. “My community can’t wait anymore,” he said. Nebraska Senator Justin Wayne (D) tells his colleagues he'll vote against the school choice bill if they agree to send their own kids to public schools. pic.twitter.com/JzvS7iW6FE — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 28, 2021 The bill currently on the table in the Nebraska senate is titled LB364 Adopt the Opportunity Scholarships Act and provide tax credits. “The only people who are opposing school choice today are the same people who have choice. And many of them exercise that choice,” Wayne remarked. The Nebraska Democrat insisted that his anti-school choice counterparts take their kids out of expensive private schools and enroll them in public schools, so they can witness the under-resourced learning environments first hand and have a stake in improving them for all students. “When they fall behind, when they don’t have the resources…when they’re dealing with suspensions and things like that, then we can all go through it together,” he said in reference to the senators’ kids. “Don’t make a choice that you won’t allow anybody else to make just based off of income,” Wayne implored his fellow legislators.

  • Union's evidence in Amazon vote 'could be grounds for overturning election', U.S. Labor Board says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Evidence submitted by a retail union that raised objections to Amazon.com Inc's conduct at this month's union election in Alabama "could be grounds for overturning the vote", the National Labor Relations Board said on Wednesday. The labor board has overturned several union elections over the years. The NLRB will hold a hearing on May 7 to consider objections filed by the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which failed to secure enough votes from Amazon warehouse workers to form a union.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hands victory to immigrants facing deportation

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday bolstered the efforts of some long-term immigrants to avoid deportation in a ruling that faulted the federal government for improperly notifying a man who came to the United States illegally from Guatemala to appear for a removal hearing. The justices, in a 6-3 ruling that divided the court's conservative bloc, overturned a lower court's decision that had prevented Agusto Niz-Chavez from pursuing his request to cancel the attempted expulsion based on having lived in the United States for many years. "In this case, the law's terms ensure that, when the federal government seeks a procedural advantage against an individual, it will at least supply him with a single and reasonably comprehensive statement of the nature of the proceedings against him," conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the ruling.

  • Twitter Says It Blocked ‘Uncle Tim’ Trend after Tim Scott’s Speech

    Twitter stepped in early Thursday morning to block the “Uncle Tim” label that began trending following Senator Tim Scott’s rebuttal to President Biden’s address to a Joint Session of Congress, a company spokesman told National Review. A Twitter spokesperson that the platform decided to block a trend calling black Republican Tim Scott, who gave the GOP , “Uncle Tim.” “This is in line with our policies on Trends, specifically: ‘We want Trends to promote healthy conversations on Twitter. This means that at times, we may not allow or may temporarily prevent content from appearing in Trends until more context is available. This includes Trends that violate The Twitter Rules,’” a Twitter spokesperson told National Review in an email. Scott called the trend “upsetting” and “so disappointing” on Thursday morning, saying that it shows the left “are literally attacking the color of my skin.” “You cannot step down out of your lane, according to the liberal elite left,” he continued. Twitter did not say when it made the decision to block the trend, which numerous commentators made note of late Wednesday and early Thursday. Tim Scott: Progressives make race-based attacks on me because they don’t like my politics Progressive Twitter: Let’s go out and prove it pic.twitter.com/AHCX9809Rl — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) April 29, 2021 Twitter is choosing to trend a racist attack from the left on Sen. Tim Scott, the black Republican senator from South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/kpyPOHnuXJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2021 Sen. @votetimscott is an honorable man. He's fought for Black Americans his entire life. HBCU funding, Criminal Justice & Police Reform, School Choice & Opportunity Zones. Bigotry should always be denounced. Biden & Democrats should denounce the disgusting use of "Uncle Tim”! pic.twitter.com/Lw01wgLYxX — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) April 29, 2021 That this racist term trended during Sen. Tim Scott's speech is as revealing as it is repugnant, as is the large-scale liberal silence that Twitter promoted a racist attack. A world in which people of color are forced by racist insults to subscribe to one ideology is grotesque. pic.twitter.com/NDksUEriHn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 29, 2021 While the platform did not specify which rules the trend broke, Twitter’s policy on “Hateful Conduct” prohibits “repeated and/or non-consensual slurs, epithets, racist and sexist tropes, or other content that degrades someone.” Scott said Wednesday night during his response to Biden’s address that he has “experienced the pain of discrimination” and “a different kind of intolerance.” “I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the n-word by progressives, by liberals,” he said. “Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege because a relative owned land generations before my time,” referencing a Washington Post “fact check” of his family history. But Scott also stated that “we’ve made tremendous progress” and that “America is not a racist country.” “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present,” he argued.

  • ‘What, do you think deer are wearing Kevlar vests?’ — Biden gets colorful in calling for gun control

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday night puts the image of wildlife wearing body armor into Americans' heads, as he continues to make his arguments for gun control.

  • Why does everyone love the NFL draft so much?

    The draft is one of the most popular sporting events of the year, and there's not a single run or pass. How did we get here, and what's next?

  • Florida Republicans unexpectedly pass "11th-hour" bill restricting trans athletes

    The Florida Legislature unexpectedly passed a bill banning transgender student-athletes last night.Why it matters: The legislation — presumed dead last week — is the first "categorically discriminatory anti-LGBTQ bill" to pass in our state in 23 years, according to Equality Florida.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it happened: After her original bill stalled, Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R-Okeechobee) slid the proposed ban into a Senate bill dealing with charter schools that passed largely along party lines, per Florida Politics.If signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" would keep transgender athletes from participating in women's and girls' sports starting July 1.The big picture: Similar measures are being pushed by Republicans across the country — at least 50 bills in 28 states, as Axios' Jeff Tracy reported last month.The other side: Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) tried to create pathways for transgender athletes to still compete despite what he termed an "11th-hour" amendment, but those attempts failed."The message that the bill sends is an ugly message of exclusion telling trans kids that who they are is not OK and that they need to change who they are and if they don't ... and something happens to them, it's their own fault," said Smith, per WUSF.Equality Florida spokesman Michael Womack told Axios that lawmakers passed the bill "when they thought people weren't watching.""This is not how the government is supposed to function; this is not how a bill is supposed to be passed."WomackThe bottom line: With this move, our state once again finds itself at the center of the post-Trump culture war raging across America.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump says Giuliani 'a great patriot' after raid

    Former President Donald Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that Rudy Giuliani was "the greatest mayor in the history of New York” and “a great patriot.” (April 29)

  • Hey, old white men, y’all run everything. It’s time for some others to take the lead

    Jackie Nguyen of Cafe’ Ca’ Phe’ coffee shop served up a hot cup of truth after complaints about her “old white men” sticker: “Reverse racism” isn’t really a thing.

  • In GOP response to Biden's speech, Sen. Tim Scott describes racist abuse, says 'America is not a racist country'

    In his Republican response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate, spoke personally about the racism he has encountered from all directions. "I have experienced the pain of discrimination," he said. "I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I'm shopping." Scott said he has "also experienced a different kind of intolerance," from "liberals." "I get called 'Uncle Tom' and the N-word — by 'progressives'!" he said, throwing in some criticism of a Washington Post fact check contextualizing his "cotton to Congress" family origin story. "Believe me, I know our healing is not finished." Less than a minute later, Scott suggested that while Black kids were once told the color of their skin made them "inferior," white kids are now told the color of their skin makes them "an oppressor." "You know this stuff is wrong," he said. "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country." "I get called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives...I know firsthand, our healing is not finished," Sen. Tim Scott says in GOP rebuttal of President Biden's address to Congress, adding later, "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country." pic.twitter.com/SzCLNmRAil — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 29, 2021 Scott emphasized his assertion about America and racism in a post-speech tweet, and some people weren't sure how he squared the circle. If so, what accounts for, according to Scott’s account, “liberals and progressives” using racist epithets to attack him? https://t.co/FDlT5BLfQ8 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 29, 2021 Maybe, in Scott's theory of America, people do racist things but the country that enslaved Black people and quashed their rights for centuries has progressed to a point of post-racism (or even overly aggressive anti-racism). "Original sin is never the end of the story," he said. "Not in our souls, and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption." The story he's referring to did not end with redemption. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaGiuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlier

  • Arizona School Board Members Flee Meeting as Parents Protest Student Mask Mandate

    An Arizona school board canceled a meeting and called in police on Tuesday after parents entered the meeting to protest an extension of the district’s mask mandate. The Vail School Board, which oversees a district southeast of Tuscon, called 911 after parents pushed into the meeting room without wearing masks and demanded to rescind the district’s masking requirement for students and teachers. Around 100 parents, some apparently with their children, arrived to protest the mandate, with most remaining outside during the duration of the events. The district said local sheriffs advised them to leave because of crowd-control difficulties, however the sheriff’s office said the board decided to leave the meeting on their own, in comments to a local ABC affiliate. Local parents then held their own meeting and proceeded to “elect” a new school board to rescind the mask mandate. The election itself was illegitimate because school board members must be elected by the public, so the mask mandate is still in effect in the district. I'm against masking kids, but the Vail School Board did not quit; they canceled the meeting and left the building. The parents did not elect new members; you need a public election for that. https://t.co/ekoF23eupx — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 28, 2021 The protest came after Arizona governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, rescinded an executive order on Monday that required students at K–12 schools to wear masks. Ducey wrote on Twitter that he rescinded the statewide school mask mandate “in alignment with [CDC] guidance,” although current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages universal mask-wearing in schools. Arizona school districts are now given the option to implement or rescind their own mask mandates. Almost all districts in the southern part of the state said they would continue to require students to wear masks, while many districts in and around the capital of Phoenix also kept the policy in place.

  • Chris Wallace praises President Biden's address and predicts it will be 'a popular speech'

    While Wallace had nothing but good things to say about President Biden's address, Fox News contributor Ben Domenech completely disagreed.

  • NC Sheriff: 2 deputies killed, suspect and 2 others dead

    Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday. The Watauga County Sheriff’s office said Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn’t report to work or answer telephone calls. Sheriff Len Hagaman said they were the suspect's mother and stepfather, WSOC-TV reported.

  • Harris, Jill Biden dress for history and unity at Congress speech

    History was made at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday night when two women - Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - sat behind the president during his annual address to the nation. Prabal Gurung, who designed Harris's off-white suit, seized the moment, announcing on Twitter that Harris was wearing a "Hand Tailored Double Crepe Cream Suit and Ivory Silk Charmeuse Camisole," which was "made in New York City, at the Prabal Gurung Atelier, and designed for power moments in history." Harris, the child of immigrants from India and Jamaica, wore the suit by Gurung, an immigrant from Nepal who was born in Singapore, to listen to a speech in which President Joe Biden appealed for a shift in immigration policy.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • India infections top 18 million as gravediggers work round the clock

    NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots. India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Hospital beds that become available, especially in intensive care units (ICUs), are snapped up in minutes.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews record on migrants; GOP on virus

    Taking a swipe at his predecessor, President Joe Biden gave a distorted account of the historical forces driving migrants to the U.S. border, glossing over the multitudes who were desperate to escape poverty in their homelands when he was vice president. In his speech to Congress on Wednesday night, Biden also made his spending plans sound more broadly supported in Washington than they are. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina tried to give the Trump administration credit for turning the tide on the coronavirus in what was actually the deadliest phase.

  • Idaho lawmakers pass bill to kill most of state's wolf population

    Idaho lawmakers have approved a bill authorizing the state to kill up to 90% of its wolf population, a measure championed by farmers and cattle ranchers that will become law if signed by the governor in the coming days. Governor Brad Little has not indicated whether or not he supports the legislation and a spokeswoman said the office did not comment on bills awaiting his signature. The Idaho House of Representatives this week voted 58-11 to approve the fast-tracked legislation, which passed the state senate last week with backing from the agricultural sector, who say the wolves are killing or scaring off sheep, cattle and other farm animals.

  • Biden’s Dishonest Sales Pitch

    President Biden’s address to Congress connected only intermittently with reality. On his telling, every good thing that has happened in America since he took office — from vaccination to job creation — is a tribute to his wisdom, rather than a continuation of a trajectory set beforehand. All presidents say such stuff, and they all get away with it, although Senator Tim Scott made a valiant attempt to correct the record. Worse was the dishonesty of Biden’s sales pitch for his policies. He insinuated that the ten-year ban on assault weapons had reduced the murder rate in the U.S. — something neither careful studies nor a casual look at the trends supports. He pretended that the Trump administration had ended successful efforts to control migration across our southern border, a brazen inversion of the truth. He claimed that the country supports federal legislation that would, among other things, ban states from verifying voters are who they say they are. Poll after poll says otherwise. He promised that Medicare could save hundreds of billions of dollars by cracking down on drugmakers. Not according to the Congressional Budget Office, it can’t. Biden conjured a world in which there was no danger from unprecedented deficit spending, no possible adverse consequences from raising taxes on corporations and rich people, no spike in violent crime that needs attending, and no foreign threats that demand of us more than platitudes about leadership. Even as he proposed one of the most radically Left policy agendas in American history, he continued to feign an eagerness to work with Republicans. The press, which has invested absurd importance in every president’s first 100 days, is hardly bothering to conceal its excitement at the low-fifties approval rating Biden has at this marker. It is simultaneously hyping his left-wing legislative agenda. Those same polls show, however, that a plurality of Americans disapproves of how he is handling taxes and spending — and that his numbers on guns and on border security are abysmal. The implication is that a COVID recovery he has done little to cause is buoying him, while his agenda threatens to pull him down. Biden is providing Republicans plenty of material to work with, and nothing to intimidate them.