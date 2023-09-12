An unusual heist leaves the owner scratching his head

OKLAHOMA CITY — An unusual heist took place early Saturday morning when thieves went to great lengths to get in and out of Tobacco Exchange on NW 63rd.

Going into work Saturday morning owner Zac Troutt said everything looked normal from the front of his shop, only to realize once he got inside, there was a huge hole in the side of his wall with the cash register and safe gone.

“It’s hard to process at first,” Troutt said. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years and nothing’s ever happened.”

Troutt says he got to Tobacco Exchange early Saturday to do some cleaning. Little did he know, the mess was much larger than expected.

“Come to find out that he and the thief had come through the wall and crawled through on his hands and knees and got to the safe,” Troutt said.

Police say thieves used a nearby building under construction as the entry point.

“The burglars found a door unlocked on a vacant business and they went in the vacant area,” Sgt. Gary Knight with OKCPD said. “The vacant office space simply knocked a hole in the wall that led to the other area that got inside the tobacco business, stole what they wanted to steal, and then got right back out.”

“They took cash, they took the cash drawer, they took the safe,” Troutt said.

Now, both Troutt and police are taking steps to insure this doesn’t happen again.

“We’re going to add some motion detectors and probably make cash drops more frequently,” Troutt said.

“We certainly want to make sure that the building is secure,” Sgt. Knight said. So obviously, the victims going to talk to him and make sure that that door is secured, because otherwise they have just a free area, free space to walk right on in and steal more things.”

Right now police don’t have any leads on who those suspects are.

